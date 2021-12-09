top story Bozeman, Gallatin seeking growth with more chances to wrestle By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Bozeman’s Avery Allen, bottom, competes against Gallatin’s Felix Peterson in a 152-pound match Jan. 28 at Bozeman High. ABOVE: Bozeman’s Dawkin Schmidt tries to flip Gallatin’s Sam Crawford on Feb. 23. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Dawkin Schmidt tries to flip Gallatin's Sam Crawford on Feb. 23 at Gallatin High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In some respects, both Bozeman and Gallatin struggled last season due to a lack of mat time. But both teams have plenty to build on.The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of tournaments in 2020-21, leaving teams to only schedule duals against one school at a time.The Raptors, in their first season as a program, beat Bozeman twice and Belgrade once in duals but lost their remaining matchups against Eastern AA teams. “We improved as the year went on, so I was proud of the way our guys competed,” Raptors head coach Nate Laslovich said. “It was a really good first year.”The Hawks, meanwhile, had a smaller and younger team than normal.With a return this season to a normal schedule featuring plenty of tournaments offering more opportunities to learn, both head coaches hope their teams benefit from more exposure to the sport.“To go from a 10-match schedule to some of these kids getting 30 or 40 matches this year, that’s a big difference,” Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo said. “We as coaches are really excited about it. We’re happy to have something that looks mostly normal.”When the season does begin — both teams start at the Mining City Duals in Butte on Friday and Saturday — they will look to build on what they accomplished last season.Bozeman junior Avery Allen will have his sights set on becoming a three-time state champion.As a freshman, Allen went 28-1 and was the champion at 132 pounds. Last year, he went 18-0 and won at 145 pounds. Dellwo said Allen’s preparation has positioned him well to succeed again this year.“Avery’s an absolute animal on the mat. He’s very aggressive and has a great feel for the sport,” Dellwo said. “He embraces the grind of wrestling and has that mentality of he can’t be shaken. I’m really excited to see what he has coming this year.”On Gallatin’s side, senior Felix Petersen hopes to place at the state tournament for a fourth time.Petersen placed fourth at 152 pounds as a junior, sixth at 138 as a sophomore and third at 113 as a freshman. He’ll wrestle at 160 pounds this year. “He looks awesome right now,” Laslovich said. “He’s a natural leader on our team. He’s pretty dynamic in the way he wrestles. He’s a really good scrambler, and he’s fundamentally sound.”Laslovich added he’s also looking forward to the progression of senior Landry Cooley. He struggled a bit last year but has had a promising preseason.“He’s done a good job of leading,” Laslovich said. “He’s had a tremendous offseason, and we expect big things from him. He’s a really good competitor.”On the girls side, Gallatin returns Lily Schultz, a state champion at 132 pounds, and Maria Matosich, the runner-up at 138.Laslovich said he will lean heavily on the expertise of his assistant coaches Hunter Chandler and Tucker Yates to help build a more formidable roster. Aside from Petersen and Cooley, the Raptors are hoping for return trips to the state meet from Isaiah Christensen, Sam Crawford, Kameron Amende, Tucker McKay, Aidan Martin, Oakley Woody, Tyler Conrad and Luke Terry.But more than anything, growth is the goal. Because Gallatin is still so new, Laslovich said determining the team’s big-picture goals can be difficult. Incremental progress is a good place to start.“They’ve all come a long way,” he said. “It’s just a matter of seeing where they’re at.”Dellwo said Allen’s leadership will be crucial for a team that only has three seniors — Matteah Jones and Lauren Steele, a pair of first-time girls wrestlers, and Gavin Millard, a transfer from North Carolina.The development behind Allen will also play a vital role in Bozeman’s success as a team. Junior Jack Montoya went 3-2 at the state tournament last year, one match away from placing at 120 pounds."He's another one that has stepped up in that leadership category," Dellwo said. "As soon as wrestling season got over last year, he was asking when we were starting open mats. He's continued to wrestle through the summer and has gotten better every day."Dellwo said he expects to see more confidence and technical skill throughout the rest of the roster, specifically from sophomore Pi Taylor and juniors Dawkin Schmidt and Jake Adams."Overall those kids have done the work in the offseason, have prepared themselves to have success this year and you can already see it," Dellwo said. "We're looking forward to a big jump out of those guys." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 