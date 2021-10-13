Bozeman, Gallatin girls soccer teams hope scoreless tie preps them for playoffs By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Bozeman's Grace Thum works against Gallatin's Maria Matosich during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Sami Murphy jumps up for a header during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Sami Murphy looks for a pass during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Grace Thum defends Gallatin's Olivia Collins during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Natalie Sippos works against Bozeman's Grace Thum and Inga Trebesch during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Through two meetings this season, Bozeman and Gallatin have matched each other about as well as possible.The teams played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park, just three days shy of a month since their 1-1 tie in their first meeting. With 160 minutes played this year, those two goals stand as the only blemishes in what has turned into a well-fought in-town rivalry.“I think there’s something to it where the players all know each other and they know strengths and weaknesses and they play together a lot and they play against each other,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “It evens it out and makes a stalemate sometimes.” Ganey said he thought the game had a playoff atmosphere, which can only help prepare both teams for the postseason beginning next week.Gallatin finished the regular season 9-1-4, while Bozeman is 7-4-3. Both finished in the top half of the Eastern AA standings and will host games next week.“I think you have two good teams and kind of different looks, different styles of play,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “They definitely gave us some trouble in different areas, but I thought we did really well with organizing and communicating and dealing with that. I was proud of our team for the communication that we had with some of the different looks they showed us today.”Players from both sides obviously would have preferred a win, but they saw the virtues in a competitive contest nonetheless.“I think we’re very equally matched, but I think we need the drive to take it home,” Bozeman’s Inga Trebesch said. “I think we both played pretty hard each game.” Given the teams’ familiarity with players from the other side, another tie shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.“It’s definitely very emotional,” Gallatin’s Natalie Sippos said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, so it makes a difference when we’re playing. It’s just a lot of competitiveness between the two teams, for sure.”The teams’ respective defensive schemes didn’t allow for many scoring opportunities. As time wound down in the second half, free kicks were saved and passing lanes were snuffed out. Bozeman’s Sami Murphy had a free kick in the 79th minute land right in the arms of Gallatin keeper Averi Smith.Hawks goalie Sabrina Scurry was equally stalwart in keeping Gallatin out of the net.“I do think we’re evenly matched,” Gallatin’s Aydan Paul said. “We had a lot more opportunities than them.”Ganey thought the Raptors succeeded in eliminating scoring chances — especially compared to the first meeting last month. He saw other areas of improvement as well.“We played a lot better breaking their lines through the midfield, I thought, this game than we did the first time we played them,” he said. “The first time we played them we lost the ball a lot trying to play through the midfield. In this game I thought we were a lot more successful there.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Bozeman Sport Football Joel Ganey Tie Team Lot Playoff Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets