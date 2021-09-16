Bozeman, Gallatin girls soccer play to 1-1 draw By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin goalkeeper Averi Smith tracks the ball in front of the net during a game on Thursday against Bozeman. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman won both games of the season series against Gallatin last year, so a tie on Thursday evening could be seen as a sign of improvement for the second-year Raptors.Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey said the team is simply hoping to improve over the course of the season and not necessarily against any one opponent — no matter how local that opponent may be.At the very least, Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Bozeman High proved to Ganey even more his program can compete against top teams. “I do think we are improving from last year, and I think the result probably shows that,” he said. “That being said, Bozeman is still a really good team, really dangerous, and gave us lots of problems.”Hawks head coach Erika Cannon was quick to point out the added experience and maturity of the opposing Raptors (5-0-2) during their strong start to the season.“Just as we’ve gotten better, they’ve gotten better,” she said.Both teams worked to gain the first advantage, but Bozeman (4-2-1) broke through first on a goal from Darby Hannan.The Hawks earned a corner kick in the 27th minute, and Chloe Cook lobbed the ball toward the net. Raptors goalkeeper Averi Smith initially stopped the ball, but it got jostled loose, opening the door for Hannan to put Bozeman ahead 1-0.“Very fortunate,” Hannan said of her positioning. “Just one of those right-place, right-time situations. The keeper had it in her hands, dropped it and I was just there to toe-poke it in.”The Raptors caught a favorable break right before halftime as a Hawks goal by Marika Schultz was overturned by an offsides call.The score remained 1-0 until Gallatin’s Olivia Collins took a pass from Madison Anderson and lofted a ball high into the air over the outstretched arm of Bozeman’s Sabrina Scurry. The Hawks controlled possession for much of the final 15 minutes but had several shots turned away by Smith.“We got a couple chances,” Cannon said. “We had the one goal called back and then we had all those chances at the end, so I thought the momentum was definitely on our side. We just couldn’t make it fall for us tonight. I thought Averi did a great job.”There was no official tally of Smith’s saves, but she had three in the game’s final three minutes to preserve the tie.“When there’s consecutive shots, it’s a lot easier for me than if there’s one and then there’s 15 minutes before another,” Smith said. “When it’s like that, I’m completely in the game, and I actually like it more.”Ganey credited the Hawks for their scrappy play and their ability to take advantage of times when the Raptors inadvertently invited pressure near the net.Smith said the team’s play overall was indicative of how badly Gallatin wanted its first win over Bozeman.“The rivalry is really big,” she said. “We want to beat them because we know them. It’s friendly, but it’s definitely there.”Hannan said the feeling was mutual on the other side.“I’ve played with most of the players on that team and have so much respect for them,” she said. “It’s obviously a really fun game, and it gets really intense. When it’s your friends, you just kind of want to beat them more.”The teams will have to wait until the final game of the regular season, on Oct. 12, for another chance. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Averi Smith Team Sport Football Joel Ganey Erika Cannon Gallatin Ball Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets