top story Bozeman, Gallatin girls soccer both feeling dangerous entering new season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin's Olivia Collins heads toward during a game last season against Belgrade on Sept. 12 at Bozeman High. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Sami Murphy takes the ball down the field in a first-round playoff game last season against Belgrade on Oct. 13 at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After years of having just one school in town, 2020 showed opponents even after a split of the talent pool, Bozeman is still home to two quality teams.Gallatin went 6-6-1 in its first season with a first-round playoff win and a 9-8 loss in penalty kicks after battling eventual runner-up Helena High to a 1-1 tie in the quarterfinals. Bozeman — a longtime contender — stayed strong with a 9-2-3 season that ended in the state semifinals.Both schools will look to prove in 2021 that neither record was a fluke. “We were that close to making it to the semifinal,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said, “but I think overall for the first season of a brand new program with not a ton of experience, I thought it was great.”Hawks head coach Erika Cannon, who is entering her 26th season, said her team retains its yearly high expectations.“They expect to vie for a state championship every year,” she said. “We’re always disappointed if we don’t make it to the final game or don’t win it. Even though we made it to the semifinal last year, we definitely are hungry for a state championship.”Both teams were scheduled to start their seasons Thursday — Bozeman against Billings Senior and Gallatin against Billings West.In their efforts to achieve greater heights, both teams will rely on sizable groups of returning players.At Bozeman, that includes 2020 all-state performers Darby Hannan, a senior center back, and Sami Murphy, a senior wing who can play all over the field. Murphy led Bozeman with 10 goals last year, a much-needed output following the ACL injury to then-senior Addi Ekstrom early in the season.“She did a great job stepping up,” Cannon said of Murphy. “She actually played outside back in her sophomore season, and last season in her junior year we moved her up the field to fill that offensive role, and she did a great job doing that.”Bozeman also returns a group of seniors that includes all-conference selection Miles Al-chokhachy, Annalise Pessl and Liza Huggins, along with sophomore Inga Trebesch and junior Ursula Vlases. “We have a lot of people who can play different attacking roles,” Cannon said, “so we’re really looking to mix things up in the attacking third and trying to get players to exchange positions and interchange more than just staying in their position all game.”After a summer with most players spread out across various club teams, Cannon said the challenge now is to bring them all onto the same page once again.“We’re really excited and think we can challenge for that state championship,” Cannon said, “but we also know soccer’s kind of a crazy game, and sometimes you can be the better team and not be the better team on the day on the scoreboard. In that respect, you have to be that much better than your opponents in order to ensure that you’ll be in the final.”At Gallatin, the returning group of players is highlighted by junior Olivia Collins, who led the state with 23 goals last season en route to being named Eastern AA player of the year.“She’s willing to go for goal at any moment,” Ganey said of her mindset. “She’s just that player that when she gets on it you hold your breath, and she can make things happen. … She’s very dangerous on the ball at all times. It’s great to have that.”While Ganey said he’d love to see Collins have a similarly productive season scoring, he also expects opposing teams to not be caught off guard by her this year. He would not be surprised if defenders shadowed her a little more closely, forcing the ball and the responsibility of creating scoring opportunities onto other teammates.“We’re going to need a lot of people to step up,” he said, “but I think we have the potential to do that.”In that sense, the Raptors will rely on seniors Maria Matosich (three goals, four assists last year) and Madison Anderson (all-conference; one goal, one assist), junior Indigo Andresen (all-conference; one goal, seven assists) and sophomores Natalie Sippos (two goals, four assists) and Tessa Scott (all-conference honorable mention; one goal, five assists).“We know we have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of things we need to fine tune,” Ganey said. “I see some great potential, and I’m hoping we can reach it by the end of the season.”Ganey said the team earned a lot of confidence early last season following some wins and strong performances. The Raptors thrived on that, he said, and used it to build toward being in a position to win a playoff game — which they achieved. He said the goal remains similar in 2021.“I think a successful season for us is we get to the playoffs, we give ourselves a chance to win and we win from there,” he said. “I think we just take it one at a time when we get to that spot. I feel confident. If we do make it to the playoffs, we proved it last year and I think we can prove it this year too that we can beat anyone.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erika Cannon Joel Ganey Sport Football Team Bozeman Olivia Collins Sami Murphy Scoring Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets