Bozeman boys swimming finished third as a team with 154 points at the Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational in Great Falls Saturday.

B Boyer finished second in the 200 yard freestyle in 1 minute, 57.78 seconds and third in the 100 freestyle (53.08 seconds). Eli Stevens finished third in the 100 butterfly (59.21 seconds) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.72 seconds). Parks Inlow placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.71 seconds) and ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:13.87).

Ajax Geddes also placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:50.07) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:09.09). Elias Jacobsen placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.57). The Hawks also placed first in the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:42.29) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.63).


