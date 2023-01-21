Bozeman boys swimming finished third as a team with 154 points at the Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational in Great Falls Saturday.
B Boyer finished second in the 200 yard freestyle in 1 minute, 57.78 seconds and third in the 100 freestyle (53.08 seconds). Eli Stevens finished third in the 100 butterfly (59.21 seconds) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.72 seconds). Parks Inlow placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.71 seconds) and ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:13.87).
Ajax Geddes also placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:50.07) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:09.09). Elias Jacobsen placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.57). The Hawks also placed first in the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:42.29) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.63).
Gallatin also placed fifth in the boys team standings with 119 points. Alex Clapper placed fifth in both the 100 backstroke (1:01.42) and 200 IM (2:21.85). Kei Braun placed eighth in the 200 IM (2:30.53) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (58.72 seconds).
Marcus Clapper placed seventh in the 100 freestyle (55.75 seconds) and Aaron Bergman placed seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:10.22). Ardasher Usmonov placed ninth in the 50 freestyle (25.94 seconds) and Ian Dyk placed 10th in the 50 freestyle (26.31 seconds). The Raptors also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.41) and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.77).
On the girls side, Gallatin placed sixth as a team with 88 points. In the 500 freestyle, Elina Maganito placed third (5:40.59), Kamiah Leach placed seventh (6:01.27) and Victoria Bender placed ninth (6:18.03). Bender also placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:38.21). The Raptors placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.44) and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:16.31) as well.
The Bozeman girls placed seventh with 84 points. Alexis Hubbard finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:41.17) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.35). In the 500 freestyle, Corina Amundson placed sixth (5:56.90) and Hazel Irvine placed 10th (6:20.37). The Hawks also placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:14.34) and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.26).
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.