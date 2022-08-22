According to the head coaches for both teams, the soccer teams at Bozeman and Gallatin are on similar missions.
There has been a great deal of roster turnover for the Hawks since last season ended in the Class AA semifinals. And in addition to losing several seniors of their own, the Raptors have welcomed a new coach in Year No. 3 for the program.
“Each year has its own very unique challenges, and this year is no different,” Bozeman head coach Hunter Terry said of his own team, but it’s a statement that easily applies to Gallatin as well.
Among the losses for the Hawks is Drew Johnson, who led the state with 37 regular season and postseason goals last year. Other reliable goal scorers, though none as prolific, also graduated from the 15-2 team.
Returning as a senior is Torren Hill, who was an all-conference selection last season.
“It's his senior season and I feel like his game is peaking right now, and that's super exciting,” Terry said.
Also back with the team is junior goalkeeper Oliver Olsen, who earned all-state honors after allowing just six goals all of last year.
“I think Oliver brings a lot to the table,” Terry said. “He's a good shot-stopper. He's a good communicator and a good team player. He just has a really good attitude and having that in the goal is contagious and it’s good for our team.”
Terry is excited about the captain status for senior defender Simon Kinsler.
“I think he's a great team captain because he genuinely loves all of his teammates,” Terry said.
Further, Terry was glad to say senior Aiden Roos will play this season after missing about half of last year with an injury.
That handful of players, along with some others, give the Hawks a good base of varsity experience to lean on, but the atmosphere around the team still needs to be determined. That will likely take some time.
“One of the things we're doing right now is coming up with our identity and what our style is going to be, what we're going to look like,” Terry said.
Terry said much of the team’s success in previous years can be attributed to its culture. The expectation is for that component to be in a healthy spot once again. The sooner the better because Terry expects another challenging year in the Eastern AA.
“I think it's going to be tough. I think our competition is going to be good, and there's going to be a few games that are going to be really tough,” he said. “I don't think anything's going to be easy. We’re going to have to fight for every game.”
At Gallatin, the search for a team’s identity is taking place as well.
First-year head coach Michael Furstenberg has inherited a young roster. Last year’s Raptors went 10-6 overall and lost to eventual Class AA runner-up Kalispell Glacier in the quarterfinals. The Wolfpack then went on to beat Bozeman in the semifinals.
Recreating the success of last season could be a tall task, but Furstenberg is encouraged by the team’s progress since being hired in May.
“What I've seen so far is everyone stepping up in leadership roles,” he said. “They're helping build the culture that they want around the program, which is really cool to see.”
Furstenberg said senior returning goalkeeper Aden Lyle has spearheaded that effort.
“It's been great to have him on board,” Furstenberg said. “He’s stepped up by being by far one of the more vocal leaders on the team. He's helping out the young kids and the kids that are new to the sport or varsity.”
Lyle was an all-conference selection last year. But each of Gallatin’s five other players to garner postseason honors graduated.
Finding new players to fill the vacated spots is among Furstenberg’s priorities as the season gets under way. Juniors Bryce Tasker, Cole Woodward and Nick Cialella were all on varsity last year and could project for larger roles this year as the only other remaining returners.
“We're just trying to plug in the puzzle pieces to what we want to see and make it work,” he said. “I'm sure there will be more changes as we go.”
Furstenberg, 31, graduated from Montana State with a degree in health and human performance and a minor in coaching. Prior to that, he graduated from Billings Skyview. While at MSU, he was involved with the club soccer program as a player and a coach. He is also employed at The Pitt Training Facility as a performance coach.
Furstenberg said he had been looking for the next step on his path as a coach and is glad to have landed at Gallatin.
“It's really exciting for me to be at a point in my life where I can help mentor the athletes in high school and kind of help them in their next steps going forward,” he said.
Gallatin’s season begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at Billings West. Bozeman will host Belgrade to open the season at 5 p.m. Thursday.
