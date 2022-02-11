Bozeman and Gallatin will both be well-represented during the second day of the Class AA meet on Saturday in Great Falls.
On Friday teams from around the state competed in the preliminary races of each event with the goal of finishing in the top 12 in order to advance to Saturday’s finals.
For Gallatin’s boys, Aeden DeGraw placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 1.70 seconds and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 23.28 seconds. Cole Dyk was eighth in the 100 butterfly in 59.33.
The finals of the 200 individual medley will be packed with local racers. Gallatin’s Paul Nave (2:16.69), Alex Clapper (2:21.20) and Kyle Kirkwood (2:28.87) placed seventh, 10th and 12th, respectively. Also, Bozeman’s Eli Stevens (2:19.88) and Parks Inlow (2:28.80) were ninth and 11th.
Nave was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.6, and Clapper was 11th in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.90. Stevens was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:01.11).
Bozeman’s Bo Dietrich was fifth in the 100 freestyle (51.37) and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.53). B Boyer will represent the Hawks in the finals of the 500 freestyle after finishing sixth on Friday in 5:15.43.
In the girls 200 freestyle, Bozeman’s Annika Lawrence (2:02.60) and Corina Amundson (2:10.93) advanced to Saturday’s finals by placing sixth and 12th, respectively.
Brynn King swam 2:27.47 to tie for 10th in the 200 individual medley, and Ella Dietrich was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 26.41 seconds. In the 100 freestyle, Lawrence was fourth (56.28) and King was seventh (58.10). In the 500 freestyle, Analise Belasco was eighth in 5:47.02 and Amundson was 10th in 5:53.26.
Gallatin’s Mal Gregory was 16th in the 50 freestyle (27.50) and 18th in the 100 freestyle (1:03.47). Kea Elgin was 23rd in the 100 butterfly (1:22.82) and 29th in the 500 freestyle (7:06.07).
In the boys 200 medley relay, Gallatin was sixth in 1:48.98 and Bozeman was 12th in 2:03.30. In the 200 freestyle relay, Bozeman and Gallatin tied for fourth in 1:39.98. In the 400 freestyle relay, Gallatin was fifth in 3:35.49, while Bozeman was sixth in 3:35.57.
In the girls 200 freestyle relay, Bozeman was seventh in 1:50.02 while Gallatin failed to qualify for Saturday, finishing 13th in 1:59.98. Bozeman was fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.96; Gallatin was again 13th in 4:35.97.
