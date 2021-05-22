In the final tune-up before the state meet, Bozeman and Gallatin added a handful of qualifiers this weekend at the Eastern AA Divisional in Billings.
Athletes in all events who finished in the top six of their event qualified for state regardless of mark. The only exceptions to that rule were relay teams, who had to meet a provisional time to qualify.
Bozeman's girls won the team competition with 154.5 points. Gallatin's girls placed fifth with 44. Bozeman's boys were second with 84.6 points, trailing only Billings West's 135.5. Gallatin's boys were seventh with 38 points.
Bozeman swept the 800 meters, as Molly Sherman (2 minutes, 24.81 seconds) and Bridger Wilkes (2:00.43) took first. Teammates Nathan Neil (2:01.56; third), Grace Gilbreth (2:27.73; fourth) and Riley Moore (2:28.81; fifth) also qualified for state. Gallatin’s Lily MacFarlane (2:25.12) placed second on the girls side.
Sherman also tied for sixth in the 400 meters (1:02.83). Teammate Cooper Knarr was fifth in the 400 (1:02.54). Gallatin’s Nikolas Udstuen won the boys 400 meters (51.42 seconds), and Wilkes was fourth (52.36).
In the boys 3,200 meters, Bozeman’s Weston Brown (9:53.28) and Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg (10:01.05) placed first and third, respectively. Bozeman placed four in the top six of the girls race, with Ellie Hull (11:06.79) winning and Natalie McCormick (11:12.40; second), Hayley Burns (11:36.78; fourth) and Lucia McCormick (11:43.93; sixth) also qualifying.
In the 1,600 meters, Hull (5:12.88; first), Natalie McCormick (5:17.01; second), Gilbreth (5:22.78; fourth) and Lucia McCormick (5:28.66; sixth) all raced well again. On the boys side, Bozeman’s Nathan Neil (4:37.79), Connor Neil (4:38.15) and Stirling Marshall-Pryde (4:38.86) occupied spots 3-5, respectively. Steckelberg was sixth (4:38.92).
Gallatin’s Tyler Gilman was fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles (41.47 seconds) and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.09). Bozeman’s Amelia Hartshorn (50.06; second), Macy Mayer (50.07; third) and Marika Schultz (50.80; sixth) qualified in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
Bozeman’s Carson Bain was third in the boys shot put (42 feet, 11 inches) and fifth in the discus (128-9). Gallatin’s Tesse Kamps won the girls shot put (35-6.25) and was sixth in the discus (102-5). Bozeman’s Jenavieve Lynch (31-0.5) was sixth in the shot put and second in the discus (106-10).
Gallatin’s Landry Cooley was fourth in the boys javelin (153-6). Bozeman’s Autumn Jones (112-10) was second in the girls event and was followed by teammates Clara Fox (110-10; third) and Tyra Opperman (102; fifth). Gallatin’s Molly O’Connor was fourth (104.8).
In the girls high jump, Bozeman’s Hannah Schonhoff won by clearing 5-5. Mayer and fellow teammate Brenna Berghold both cleared 4-11 and placed third and fourth, respectively. Gallatin’s Whitney Schlender was second (5-3), and Collins was sixth (4-9). On the boys side, Bozeman’s Elijah Eckles was first (5-10) and teammate Hunter Strauss (5-8) tied for second.
Bozeman’s Keaton Opperman was fourth in the boys long jump (19-10) and sixth in the triple jump (39-8.25). Teammate Ty Ator was second in the triple jump (41-1), and Thomas Bossenbrook was fifth in the 100 meters (11.56 seconds).
In the girls triple jump, Bozeman’s Lydia Kubiak (33-4), Schonhoff (33-2.5), Grace Stoddart (32-8) and Isabella Oliver (32-7.25) occupied standings 3-6, respectively. Stoddart also placed sixth in the pole vault (9 feet).
Gallatin’s Noah Dahlke was third in the boys 200 meters (22.94 seconds), and Olivia Collins was fifth (26.90) in the girls. Knarr finished one spot ahead of Collins in fourth (26.75).
Gallatin’s 1,600-meter relay team of Cadence Ferreira, Indigo Andresen, Keaton Lynn and MacFarlane placed first in 4:09.33, a state qualifying time. Bozeman’s Knarr, Sherman, Burns and Moore placed second in 4:10.70, also qualifying them by time.
On the boys side, Gallatin’s Nash Coley, Garret Coley, Garrett Dahlke and Udstuen placed fifth in 3:36.60, meeting the provisional time. Bozeman’s Brendan Kimm, Nathan Neil, Brown and Wilkes placed sixth in 3:36.95, also under the provisional time.
Bozeman’s girls 400-meter relay team of Knarr, Schultz, Eliza Smith and Oliver placed fourth in 51.89 seconds, meeting the provisional qualifying time. Bozeman’s boys team of Reuben Campbell, Trent Trettin, Izacrath Nohl and Bossenbrook placed fifth in 44.59 seconds, also underneath the provisional time. Gallatin’s group of Gilman, Udstuen, Christian Heck and Noah Dahlke placed sixth in 44.67 seconds, also meeting the provisional cutoff.
