The ball landed at Lars Thorne-Thomsen’s feet as Missoula Hellgate pushed forward in transition. He turned to the net, set himself up and launched the ball into Bozeman’s net.
After 84 minutes of back-and-forth play, the Knights finally felt relief. The Hawks stood in place and watched the Knights celebrate. The goal solidified Hellgate’s 3-1 win and their second straight Class AA championship on Wednesday afternoon at Bozeman High School.
“It is what it is,” Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said. “The guys worked their butts off. They worked hard. They did everything we asked them to do.”
For the second straight year, Bozeman’s season ended in the championship game, but on the losing end. After a tumultuous season, the Hawks (15-2-1) fell just short.
They snaked their way through a trying fall, from dealing with the coronavirus pandemic to fighting for social justice to a snow storm that delayed the championship by a few days. Before Wednesday, Bozeman only lost once. Andrew Barckholtz scored for the Hawks in the 65th minute, but they couldn’t score again.
In the last few minutes, the Hawks threw players forward in hopes of tying the game at two. That left them exposed defensively.
“I told the coaches, I said, ‘We’re either going to tie it up or we’re going to lose it 3-1,’” Terry said. “You open it up, you’re going to give up more chances.”
When the final whistle blew, some Bozeman players dropped to the grass. Others stood still. Then they huddled as a team in front of their bench.
The Hawks were slow to receive their second-place trophy. They walked to midfield and accepted the hardware, but they didn’t have the smiles like the first-place team. The Knights then received their trophy, lifted it into the air and posed for photos.
“We just couldn’t finish it in the end and get a goal,” Barckholtz said.
Wednesday’s championship showcased the only two programs that have won Class AA titles in the last 10 years. Since 2011, Hellgate has won six — including five of the last six — and Bozeman has won four, featuring a three-peat from 2012-14.
It was also a rematch of the last two title games. Bozeman won in 2018. Hellgate won in 2019.
But this year’s was also unlike those. In the midst of a pandemic, both teams steered through the season combining to win 31 games, lose one and tie two entering Wednesday. The Hawks’ only other defeat came against Billings Senior while Hellgate (17-0-1) tied just once.
“It should have been Bozeman and Hellgate in the final,” Knights head coach Jay Anderson said. “The two best teams.”
Earlier this fall, Terry needed to self-quarantine because he was in close contact with someone who had COVID-19. Before games, players on the Hawks knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
Wednesday was the culmination of it all.
“It’s been crazy with the coronavirus and everything,” Barckholtz said. “I just think we’ve done really good playing through it all and just doing our best.”
Hellgate jumped ahead just 10 minutes in and the Hawks played from behind the rest of the way.
Thorne-Thomsen controlled a pass at the top of Bozeman’s box, pushed the ball to the outside and ripped a shot with his left foot. It snuck underneath goalie Malachi Allen’s outstretched left hand and rolled into the net.
In the 44th minute, Samuel Robinson pushed Reggie Duce inside the box. Hellgate took advantage when Beckett Arthur scored the ensuing penalty kick.
Instead of burying the Hawks, the two-goal margin forced them to step up. Bozeman increased its chances by playing more aggressive.
Misses just wide of the net elicited big cheers that turned into groans. Time kept ticking away.
“Just kept pushing and pushing,” Barckholtz said. “Unfortunately didn’t work out, but still think we did a great job to keep going.”
Eventually, Nolan Robbins flicked a pass into the air that landed at Barckholtz’s feet. Barckholtz wound up for a shot and let it fly. When he scored in the 65th minute, Bozeman had new life.
The Hawks’ fans jumped in the air. Barckholtz hugged a teammate and high-fived another. Every Bozeman bench player stood, and stayed standing for most of the remaining time.
“I felt like it was a lot of motivation for our team,” Barckholtz said.
The quick jolts between silence and roars reflected the growing intensity. At any moment, the Hawks could have forced a tie.
They kept searching for the equalizer. Terry told his players to breathe. They kept the pressure on. Attempts from Will Kaiser and Drew Johnson just barely flew out of bounds instead of into the goal.
“We were on our heels for a good 20 minutes of that second half,” Anderson said.
With only a few minutes left, a player on Bozeman’s bench yelled, “Let’s get one more.” But the elusive tying goal never came. Instead, the Knights were the ones who capped the game with a score.
After the game ended, Terry reflected on the season. He was thankful for where he lived. While many high schools nationwide aren’t allowed to play sports this fall, Bozeman had the chance. There were 30 people who helped shovel snow off the field to make it playable. Terry was thankful for them, too.
In a year when “so many things went south,” Terry said, the Hawks made it to the season’s final day. It just didn’t end the way they wanted.
“The amount of adversity that we encountered was absolutely mind-blowing,” Terry said. “The way we stayed in pursuit of our goals was incredible.”
