For the sake of experimenting, but mostly out of necessity, Bozeman’s girls tennis lineup was shaken up a bit Friday.
The Hawks were missing two players who were quarantined after potentially being exposed to COVID-19, as well as a third player who was out for an unrelated illness.
Such circumstances meant Hawks head coach Clayton Harris had to be creative in determining who played where. That’s how he ended up with senior Ashley Bos, normally a doubles player, filling in at No. 3 singles; senior Maicy McCarty playing at No. 1 doubles with freshman Laine Banziger, representing their first time as a pair; and Tavin Stacy at No. 4 doubles just one day after playing a full slate of JV matches.
“It was really one of those moments where as a coach you talk to the kids about the fact that we’re a team and they need to be prepared to fill in the gaps and the needs when necessary and be prepared to do anything, singles or doubles, to help the team be successful and to compete,” Harris said.
For one day, at least, the results were mixed. But the effort was consistent.
Playing at home, the girls team lost 5-3 to Helena Capital and 5-3 to Helena High, but the Hawks swept through Butte 8-0.
Bozeman’s boys won 7-1 against Capital, 6-2 against Helena High and 8-0 against Butte.
Bos, normally Banziger’s doubles partner, opened her day with a competitive 7-5, 6-3 win over Capital’s Mara Flynn.
Bos said being without a partner to rely on for tactical backup and emotional support meant she had to play with an entirely different approach.
“Switching to singles, it’s all on you, so you just have to stay positive,” she said. “I basically have to become my own partner and stay positive and remind myself that it’s OK if I make a mistake, everybody makes mistakes. Just groove the shots and play my game.”
The pairing of McCarty and Banziger went undefeated on Friday, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Capital and 6-1, 6-0 against Helena.
McCarty switched back to singles against Butte and won without dropping a game. Banziger and Bos were back together against Butte and won 6-0, 6-0, as well.
Though McCarty and Banziger exhibited quick chemistry, playing with someone new still presented challenges.
“You have to get used to how the other person hits,” Banziger said. “Maicy is a lot different from Ashley.”
But a pair of wins does speak for itself. The two players figured each other out in short order.
“I think for the first time we played well together,” McCarty said. “It’s just figuring out communication and how the other person plays, which ball you should take and which you should let go.”
Harris structures his practices so each player has some experience playing singles and doubles with various partners. That way, on days like Friday when the whole lineup is askew, “it’s not a scary or foreign situation,” he said.
Finding doubles pairings that work, however, is a delicate science that requires evaluations of athleticism, instincts, playing experience and personalities.
“You mix all those into a bowl,” he said, “and sometimes it’s water and oil and they separate, and sometimes it comes together and it’s a great partnership.”
Sometimes that partnership comes together out of necessity. Harris said he texted Stacy at 6:30 a.m. Friday asking if she was up for a brief promotion to varsity. She responded enthusiastically and paired with Emeline Smith at the fourth doubles spot throughout the day. They lost 7-5, 6-1 against Capital and 6-2, 6-4 against Helena, but they picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Butte.
Their teammates said it was a strong, competitive showing for the duo given their unfamiliarity with each other and their newness to the sport.
“I think it definitely is impressive for our team, just because a lot of people can’t do that,” Bos said. “A lot of coaches, once they’re set, they’re set, and that’s all you practice. We practice both singles and doubles. I think it was an easy adjustment for everybody who was rearranged. It’s just translating it over. We all know what we’re doing. We’re all very adaptable because we have a good coach and we practice both sides.”
Meg McCarty, Maicy’s sophomore sister who was unavailable last week, lined up at No. 1 singles twice and at No. 2 singles once and went undefeated for the day.
On the boys side, Blake Phillippi won a marathon at No. 1 singles against Capital’s Ryan Ashley, 6-4, 7-6(7). Luke Raynovich, Owen Sanford and Nate Brooks rounded out an undefeated singles section against Capital, with the trio only losing one game combined in the process. Three doubles wins helped secure the team victory against the Bruins.
The Hawks boys benefited from six default wins against Butte, with Sanford and Brooks picking up singles wins in the only contested matches.
Against Helena, the Bozeman boys again swept through singles play. In doubles action, TJ Ward and Joe Monson earned a 6-4, 6-3 win. Bozeman’s Aiden Edwards and Lars Sauerwein put together a 6-1, 6-1 win.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.