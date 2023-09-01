Let the news come to you

Coaching in his first game against his alma mater’s newest rival, Bozeman head coach Patrick Straub learned quickly what facing Gallatin would be like.

“Anything can happen. Two great teams going at it, battling it out, that's all you want in a crosstown,” he said. “This delivered.”

His Hawks came from a goal down twice on Thursday to claim a 3-2 victory on their home field and improve their record to 3-0 this season. Gallatin seized control of the match first and at times seemed poised to claim just their second win in the all-time series against Bozeman, but the Raptors (1-2) couldn’t hang on.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

