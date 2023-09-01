Coaching in his first game against his alma mater’s newest rival, Bozeman head coach Patrick Straub learned quickly what facing Gallatin would be like.
“Anything can happen. Two great teams going at it, battling it out, that's all you want in a crosstown,” he said. “This delivered.”
His Hawks came from a goal down twice on Thursday to claim a 3-2 victory on their home field and improve their record to 3-0 this season. Gallatin seized control of the match first and at times seemed poised to claim just their second win in the all-time series against Bozeman, but the Raptors (1-2) couldn’t hang on.
“We just worked really hard throughout the week on a lot of stuff that we needed to work on. We just got our heads right and we came out strong,” said Bozeman senior Tomas Evans, who assisted on his team’s first goal by Kale Edwards. “We definitely have it in us. We're a good second-half team. And I'd say our coaches did a lot in the formation changes. They really inspired us with the halftime speech. And I guess our desire to win is really, really strong.”
That Edwards goal knotted the game at 1-1 in the 17th minute, an answer to Gallatin’s goal from Ezekiel Leighton 10 minutes earlier.
“It feels like you're still in it and you know it's winnable if you get that goal,” Evans said of the tying score.
Gallatin’s Oliver Boettcher put the Raptors ahead with a goal in the 25th minute, and the score remained 2-1 for the remainder of the first half.
Edwards nearly tied the game a second time in the 50th minute. The senior was fouled in the box by Raptors goalie Liam Gore, who had come away from the goal in hopes of securing the ball. Instead, he found himself needing to stop a penalty kick. Edwards’ offering took Gore slightly to his left, but the keeper denied it. The ball popped up at the goal line and was eventually cleared, keeping the lead intact.
“For him, stepping into big moments like that definitely helps us and gives us trust in the back so that we know our keeper can make the big saves,” Raptors head coach Michael Furstenberg said.
Two minutes later, however, Bozeman’s Rowan Musselman rocketed a shot into the top left corner of the goal to create a 2-2 tie. His celebration spilled over into the section of Bozeman students behind the goal, and the momentum seemed to have shifted.
Musselman later put a short free kick on the ground to Edwards, who turned and scored in the 61st minute for the winning goal. Bozeman improved to 6-1 all-time against Gallatin.
Afterward, Straub gave credit to the team’s offensive unit for attacking “the way we've been training to attack and that is play extremely fast in small spaces and attack and go at backs when we have space to go at them.”
Additionally, the response defensively kept the team afloat, he said.
“The leadership of especially our backline and our goalie when we go down by a goal, they really have to make sure that we stay calm and we do what we need to do to still continue to defend and attack well,” Straub said. “I thought we responded extremely well going down. Our back line, our goalie and our midfield did a great job of staying composed and calm and letting our attack happen.”
There is still a lot of season left, but Evans can tell his team is capable of great things.
“I want to see a state run, make it to the finals, getting a win,” he said of the team’s goals, “but we've got a lot of work ahead of us.”
Meanwhile, on Gallatin’s side, Thursday was a frustrating end to what seemed like a strong bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Billings West on Saturday. Instead, the game served as another lesson.
“Coming in from Saturday, the message was of having to put in the effort and put in the work. To that point, I think the boys did more than enough,” Furstenberg said. “They put in the work, they put in the effort. They focused the whole game. What comes next for us is continuing to grow and understanding the discipline of the sport and what it takes to go from a team that competes to a team that wins.”
