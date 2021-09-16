Bozeman boys soccer stays undefeated with win against Gallatin By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman's Torren Hill (8) and Drew Johnson celebrate Johnson's second goal of a game against Gallatin on Thursday at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman needed no kind of special speech to get prepared for its first crosstown matchup of the season with Gallatin on Thursday evening.What the Hawks had been doing in their first six games was merely the goal once again.In that stretch, Bozeman went 6-0 and did not allow a goal. The team’s record improved and the season shutout remained intact with a 4-0 win against the Raptors at Bozeman High. “Our game plan was just another game,” Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said. “There are zero pep talks, no hype-up talks, none of that. We’ve just got to play smart.”Bozeman controlled possession for much of the game. Although Gallatin did have its scoring opportunities, they all came up empty in the end.A free kick by Gallatin’s Nikolas Udstuen was blocked in the 27th minute, and the team’s shot attempt on the rebound went narrowly wide right of the goal. In the 64th minute, a Raptors shot clanged off the crossbar. And in the final moments of the game, a quick flurry of activity pulled Bozeman keeper Oliver Olsen from the goal, but a teammate’s quick thinking preserved the shutout by kicking away a shot attempt from John Shaler.Raptors head coach Ben Hietala thought his team played hard but couldn’t match Bozeman’s speed and preparedness. Gallatin had scoring chances, but they were fleeting.“They’re playing a good system. Their defenders are disciplined,” Hietala said of the Hawks. “They’re not giving up free opportunities to teams. You have to earn your opportunities.”Neither team took control of the game for the first half hour, but Bozeman’s Joshua Angell eventually broke the scoreless draw off a perfectly placed pass from Casper Lemley. “It was a great combination play,” Terry said. “He was set up pretty well.”The Hawks took the 1-0 lead into halftime and added three goals in the second half. Torren Hill scored the first on a free kick in the 44th minute, and Drew Johnson scored in the 57th and 69th minutes to create the final margin. His first goal was assisted by Angell.Hill credited Angell with something of an assist on his free kick. He said the teammates discussed who should take the shot, and Hill said he was confident in doing so. He struck the ball to Gallatin goalie Aden Lyle’s right. Lyle got a hand on it but couldn’t keep it out of the net.“I just picked my spot. Luckily it went off the deflection and went in, but I was feeling good about it,” Hill said. “Credit the rest of my teammates for winning the free kick and getting me in that position to capitalize for the team.”Bozeman’s trip to 7-0, Hill said, has been highlighted by deep connections within the team that make it easier to play together.“I think our biggest strength right now is the way we click together and how good of friends we are,” Hill said.Gallatin, meanwhile, moved to 4-3 this year. Hietala said the Raptors were challenged by Bozeman and now have a worthwhile measuring stick for where they want to be.“We’ve seen the next level,” he said, “and if we want to compete to be in the top four in the state, we have to train a bit harder.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Shutout Sport Football Teammate Joshua Angell Team Oliver Olsen Goal Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets