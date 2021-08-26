top story Bozeman boys soccer looks to regain championship form, Gallatin hoping to assert itself By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 26, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman's Drew Johnson (right) and Hellgate's Griffin Richter battle for the ball during last seasons boys state championship soccer match on Oct. 28 at Bozeman High. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Buy Now Gallatin High’s Max Burke gets past Belgrade goalkeeper Shay Schoolcraft during a game last season on Sept. 12 at Bozeman High. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Every year since 2012, either Bozeman or Missoula Hellgate has been crowned as the Class AA champion.In each of the past two seasons, the Knights have topped the Hawks in the state final — a reversal from 2018, when Bozeman beat Hellgate for the title.The Hawks are hopeful for a trip deep into the state tournament. They were scheduled to open the season Thursday against Billings Senior. Bozeman, which went 12-1-1 last year, will be led by a group of six seniors that includes all-state returners Drew Johnson and Sam Robinson and all-conference performer Josh Angell. Johnson, who led the Eastern AA with 23 goals last season, suffered a broken collarbone after getting tripped up while playing soccer this summer, but head coach Hunter Terry said the recovery is going well.“He had to have pins and a plate put in, but he’s back and he’s healthy and he looks good,” Terry said.Angell added nine goals and five assists last season, and Robinson tallied four and three, respectively. In the postseason, which also included wins against Great Falls CMR, Helena High and Missoula Sentinel, Johnson scored five goals with one assist.Terry said last season’s team was among the closest he had ever coached, and that is why it had so much success. He said each team wins for different reasons. Part of the preseason involves determining the best style of play for each one.“I don’t necessarily coach to a mold, but I coach to my players,” he said. “I think we have an agreement on character and whatnot, how players are supposed to behave and be good role models in their community. But as far as style of play and what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to figure that out.”He did give a glimpse of his core tenets as a coach.“Committed, go hard, don’t have to be too cute,” he said. “We’re going to play simple, direct.”That kind of play could lead to another successful run through the state tournament. But Terry recognizes each season offers new challenges.“Everyone’s going to do their best to get there,” Terry said. “We may not get there. Odds are, there’s a big chance we won’t get there, but we’re going to do our best.” Across town, Gallatin enters its second year with a greater understanding of the program it is trying to be. The Raptors were scheduled to open their season Thursday against Billings West.“This year we’re coming in more confident,” Gallatin head coach Ben Hietala said. “We had a whole offseason to get prepared and play with their club teams, so there’s a lot more confidence going in that we can create more opportunities and control what’s in our control to give us the best chance as possible to win each individual game.”Gallatin finished 4-8-1 last season, sixth in the Eastern AA. The Raptors were outscored by just eight goals on the season, though, signifying a fair amount of close contests.“We were competitive every single game,” Hietala said.With eight seniors back in the fold in 2021, Gallatin expects to continue its growth and be more of a threat throughout the season.“Hopefully we can set the tone from the first minute and do our best to keep control of the game as best we can through the 80 minutes,” Hietala said.Gallatin’s returning group is headlined by returning captains Max Burke and Patrick Williamson, both senior defenders. Burke led Gallatin with seven goals last season. Hietala described senior Nikolas Udstuen, a senior midfielder, as a “dangerous player” who will help control more of the game.“Through the whole roster we have guys who have been pushing each other to get better,” Hietala said. “It’s a good group of guys.”Four wins last season was far fewer than the Raptors had hoped for, but they played Billings West to a 1-1 tie in a playoff game before ultimately losing 4-3 on penalty kicks. Hietala said that loss "definitely put a little fire" in his players, and he's hoping to see more of that as the season unfolds.He wants the team to be "dangerous" while attacking and "disciplined and organized defensively."How the team accomplishes that will dictate the success of the school's second season."This group has a really strong sense of unity," Hietala said. "It's a group of hard-working guys across the board that are consistent and tough and ready to go." 