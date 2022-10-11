Bozeman High entered Tuesday needing a win to stay atop the Eastern AA standings or risk dropping to third place.
In the final game of the regular season, the stakes were already high and made even higher given the Hawks were hosting crosstown rival Gallatin.
The Raptors earned the first goal and led at halftime, but Bozeman showed once more that it was deserving of that top seed. Second-half goals from brothers Kale and Aiden Edwards made the Hawks 2-1 winners on their home field.
With the top seed, Bozeman won’t play its first postseason game until Oct. 22. The win bought the Hawks (11-2-1) a little bit of extra time to prepare for when the stakes get even higher.
“Obviously in training, we’re focusing every day on working hard going into state,” Kale Edwards said. “We’ve just got to work our butts off and go hard. Gallatin, great game to them. They played incredible. They’re a great team. Excited to see how they do as well.”
The Raptors (9-4-1) are pretty much guaranteed the Eastern AA’s fourth seed, which still comes with a home playoff game next Tuesday.
Gallatin’s Oliver Boettcher scored in the 32nd minute to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead at halftime. They could not keep pace with the Hawks in the second half, however.
Raptors head coach Michael Furstenberg said Bozeman is a dangerous enough team that “any sort of slip” could yield a punishment.
“We just weren’t quite ready to go back in, and Bozeman capitalized on it,” he said.
Kale Edwards scored in the 43rd minute on a rebound from a teammate’s shot, tying the game just a short while after halftime.
Hawks head coach Hunter Terry praised his team for following through on the team’s game plan for if or when it fell behind.
“We were patient and knew that we needed to not get frantic and too carried away,” Terry said. “Just stay the course and see the plan through.”
Kale Edwards said the team didn’t panic because of how close-knit the group is.
“We love each other, we trust each other. We ride or die for each other,” he said. “At the end of the day, we trust each other and we know what we have to do. We’ve trained every day for this.”
The Hawks received the go-ahead goal from Aiden Edwards in the 76th minute after an assist from Aidan Roos.
The Raptors will have about a week to regroup before the postseason begins. Furstenberg wants the team to use that time to focus on playing with the same energy and aggressiveness it showed in the first half against Bozeman.
“If we can go toe-to-toe with Bozeman right now, we’re in a good spot to push through the playoffs,” he said. “It’s just about focusing on some of the small little details and the mistakes that we made and how we can fix it.”
Bozeman, meanwhile, will soak in the extra time to prepare. The Hawks can rest easy, knowing all of their playoff games will be at home.
“At the end of the day, No. 1 is what we wanted and it’s what we got,” Kale Edwards said. “Hopefully we can carry it out.”
