Bozeman High entered Tuesday needing a win to stay atop the Eastern AA standings or risk dropping to third place.

In the final game of the regular season, the stakes were already high and made even higher given the Hawks were hosting crosstown rival Gallatin.

The Raptors earned the first goal and led at halftime, but Bozeman showed once more that it was deserving of that top seed. Second-half goals from brothers Kale and Aiden Edwards made the Hawks 2-1 winners on their home field.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

