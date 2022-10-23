Let the news come to you

Bozeman's boys soccer team won 4-0 over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs.

The Hawks, the East's top seed, advanced to Tuesday's semifinals, where they will face Billings Senior. 

Bozeman received second-half goals Saturday from Aidan Roos (two), Griffin Conner and Casper Lemley. Roos assisted on Conner's goal, and Conner assisted on Roos' second goal. 

