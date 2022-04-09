Meg McCarty’s tremendously long streak of wins without dropping a game came to an end Saturday on a windy day in Billings, but the Bozeman junior made sure that was the only blemish of her day.
McCarty won 6-0, 6-1 against Billing Senior’s Alison Blee at No. 1 singles, helping the Hawks to a 5-3 win over the Broncs. Bozeman’s boys also won 7-1.
Hailey Buss, Izabel Barr and Jane West all won their singles matches. Barr and West did so without surrendering a game.
In doubles play, Tavin Stacy and Kristin Graham won 6-4, 7-5 to help secure the team’s win.
On the boys side, Blake Phillippi, Joshua Angell, Pau Casas and Lars Sauerwein swept through the singles matches. Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. TJ Ward and Vaughn Sobrepena won at No. 3 doubles, and Oliver Ward and Henry Riendeau won at No. 4.
Earlier in the day against Skyview, Bozeman’s boys and girls won by the same 7-1 and 5-3 margins.
In boys singles play, Phillippi, Casas and Angell won at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 respectively. In doubles, Raynovich and Sanford won 6-2, 6-4 in the top spot. TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2, Nate Brooks and Sobrepena won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 and Oliver Ward and Riendeau won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
On the girls side, McCarty, Buss, Barr and West swept the singles matches. The Hawks’ final point came from Stacy and Graham’s 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.
