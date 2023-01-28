Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Both the Bozeman boys and girls swim teams finished second at the Butte High January Splash Friday at the Butte YMCA.

The girls team finished second in the team standings with 406 points. Alexis Hubbard placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 16.04 seconds and second in the 200 freestyle (2:07.74). Analise Belasco also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.21) and Mallory Handelin placed second in the 50 freestyle (28.40).

Hazel Irvine placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.20) and Brynn King placed third in the 100 freestyle (59.62).


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you