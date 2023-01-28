Both the Bozeman boys and girls swim teams finished second at the Butte High January Splash Friday at the Butte YMCA.
The girls team finished second in the team standings with 406 points. Alexis Hubbard placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 16.04 seconds and second in the 200 freestyle (2:07.74). Analise Belasco also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.21) and Mallory Handelin placed second in the 50 freestyle (28.40).
Hazel Irvine placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.20) and Brynn King placed third in the 100 freestyle (59.62).
In the 500 freestyle, Corina Amundson placed first (6:04.69), Peyton Summerhill placed second (6:10.10), Annika Harris placed third (6:53.14) and Lucy Dietrich placed fourth (7:24.15). Amundson also placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:14.23).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Bozeman placed first (A, 4:10.81) and fourth (B, 4:45.55). The Hawks also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.39) and third in the 200 medley relay (2:07.12).
On the boys side, Bozeman placed second as a team with 342 points. Ajax Geddes placed first in the 500 freestyle (5:43.28) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.04). Eli Stevens placed third in the 50 freestyle (25.45) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:20.55). B Boyer placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.81) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.68).
In the 100 breaststroke, Griffin Brokaw placed third (1:12.60) and Elias Jacobsen placed fourth (1:16.38). Ben Langen also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.73) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.74).
Parks Inlow placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.85), Gavin Brokaw placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:18.70) and Cyrus Geddes placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:27.32). Bozeman also placed first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.46), first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.25) and sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:00.74).
For Gallatin, the boys team placed third as a team with 321 points. Alex Clapper placed second in the 100 freestyle (53.50) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:22.42). Paul Nave finished third in the 200 IM (2:26.99) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (56.49). Ardasher Usmonov placed fourth in both the 50 freestyle (26.10) and 500 freestyle (6:13.07).
Aaron Bergman placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:57.97) and Ian Dyk placed sixth in the 100 butterfly. In the 200 freestyle, Marcus Clapper placed third (2:05.09) and Kei Braun placed sixth (2:14.37). Gallatin also placed third (A, 1:51.07) and fifth (B, 2:00.39) in the 200 medley relay, second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.55) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.21).
On the girls side, Gallatin placed fifth as a team with 179 points. Kamiah Leach placed second in the 100 freestyle (58.67) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:29.52). Elina Maganito placed third in the 200 IM (2:25.47) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.28). Victoria Bender placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:17.94).
Gallatin also placed fourth in both the 200 medley relay (2:07.80) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.50).
