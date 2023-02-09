It’s hard not for Bozeman wrestling head coach Sean Dellwo to get fired up about this weekend.
“There’s a lot of things to be excited about,” Dellwo said. “Actually the hair is standing up on the back of my neck right now thinking about it.”
Much of that excitement is because of the potential of the nine Bozeman wrestlers competing at the Class AA tournaments in Billings.
The group includes sophomore Eli Frisino (103 pounds), sophomore Griffin Fosdal (103), senior Elijah Carroll (126), senior Jack Montoya (138), senior Avery Allen (145), sophomore Oliver Huntley (205) and junior Hudson Wiens (285). Junior Gena Pannell (138) and sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn (145) will be competing in the girls tournament as well.
“I feel like we’ve got guys who are all ready to go this year,” Wiens said. “And I feel like we have a lot more guys competing for first and third place this year than we did last year.”
That feeling is also informed by the experience of wrestling at bigger tournaments throughout this season, including the Tom LeProwse Invitational and the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic.
“At Jug Beck, there’s kids from Wyoming and Washington and Idaho,” Wiens said. “So it gives you more competition and you just want to compete more. Then you get ready for this week and you get to compete for a state title.”
Last season, the Hawks had four state placers, highlighted by Allen’s third state title and Wiens placing third as a sophomore. Bozeman is relying on the past experience of that duo and Thorn — all No. 1 seeds after winning their respective Eastern AA Divisional brackets last weekend.
“They calm the sea a little bit while we’re at the Metra,” Dellwo said. “And I think that’s super important. Their leadership role takes over.”
Dellwo has been reminding his team this week to not be distracted by the “glitz and glam” that comes with MetraPark hosting all-class wrestling tournaments. Of the 12 mats out on the floor, Class AA only wrestles on three. Even with all the people in the arena, Dellwo said, it’s still just a 16-wrestler bracket at each weight.
“And if we keep that in mind, we realize OK, this is no different than what we’ve done all year,” Dellwo said, “we can go ahead and take care of business.”
To do so, Bozeman is keeping practices loose and fun, with hacky sacks flying around and Taylor Swift playing on the speakers. Dellwo said the Hawks are intentionally creating an environment to celebrate both the hard work that comes with wrestling and how fun the sport can be.
Wiens added that it helps having a combined group of state qualifiers and non-state qualifiers training together this week.
“It’s a lot more of a team than it has been in the past,” Wiens said. “We’ve finally rebuilt where we kind of always used to be at. It’s more of a team aspect than I’ve had wrestling ever before.”
Even while having fun, Wiens and Dellwo emphasized how focused the Hawks are for this weekend. Wiens said he’s grown exponentially over the past two years and is looking forward to building off last year’s third place finish. For Wiens, a run to the finals would most likely include facing off against Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh, the 2022 Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year and last season’s state champion at 285 pounds.
Dellwo said he’s also hoping to see Montoya place in his final season, especially since Montoya has “worked so damn hard” during his time at Bozeman. There’s also Allen chasing his fourth state title and Thorn looking to become the first girls state champion for the Hawks.
“I really like all of our guys’ paths,” Dellwo said. “I think we have an opportunity to surprise some people and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”
Gallatin’s young group looking to show out
Cooper McGovern let out a deep sigh when reflecting on this wrestling season.
“It’s all hitting me,” McGovern said. “The season’s coming to an end and it just went by in a flash.”
The Gallatin sophomore is one of eight Raptors headed to the Class AA tournament this weekend. McGovern (152 pounds) is looking to build off his sixth place finish as a freshman last year, earning the No. 3 seed at the Eastern AA Divisional.
“Number one, (I want to) just go out there and wrestle like I know how, win matches,” McGovern said. “Basic wrestling wins basic matches.”
Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said he’s always excited to watch McGovern wrestle, especially at a more “senior-laden” weight. To help, coaches are cleaning some things up technically, such as McGovern’s tendency to give up points while trying to score in a match.
But due to McGovern’s consistency, work ethic and what he learned as a freshman, Laslovich said McGovern will be a tough out this weekend.
“I don’t think anyone wants to draw him at all during a tournament,” Laslovich said. “It’s going to be a painful, grueling match, and he’s going to make you pay for wrestling him.”
Laslovich is also excited to see the rest of his group compete, which includes junior Talan Trettin (113 pounds), senior Dean Christie (120), senior Tucker McKay (160), senior Aaron Clark (285) and freshman JD McWalter (285). Juniors Ashlyn Cataldo (126) and Payton Johnson (132) will also compete in the girls tournament.
“We have a small number, but the guys that are in here are working super hard,” Laslovich said.
The Raptors have retained nearly their entire team in the wrestling room in the lead-up to state. Laslovich said he’s talked to some of the younger non-state qualifiers about getting a head start on offseason work, as well as helping train the state team.
“It’s really important that they have good workout partners and guys that want to help them,” Laslovich said.
Practices this week have been tough, Laslovich said, with the first three days consisting of technique work and “a lot of brawling.” The team will then taper as the Raptors head to state. It’s all part of the plan since the first day of the season, he added.
It also helps not having much pressure in the room with several first-timers heading to state.
“I think the message is always the same every single time you go out to wrestle. You’re trying to do your best, you’re trying to go out there and let the fur fly a little bit and have some fun and brawl,” Laslovich said. “And I think that’s light enough in their minds, like, we’re just free to wrestle and not think too much about it.”
McGovern said he’s also looking forward to watching his teammates “wrestle their hearts out” and for the newcomers to experience a packed MetraPark for the first time.
“I remember doing the walk out, the team send out, looking up in the crowd, every chair was taken,” McGovern said. “There were so many people there. It’s sweet for me, so I can only imagine what it’ll be like for the newer kids. Being down on all those mats looking up, it’s a crazy experience.”
What will improve the experience further is the Raptors pulling off some upsets, which Laslovich said will be key for several wrestlers to place this weekend. It’s the exact situation you want as a wrestler, he added, to “beat somebody who I haven’t beaten.”
“And I’m thinking, that’s probably the most important thing for these guys is don’t worry about who you’re wrestling,” Laslovich said. “Just go wrestle super hard. Any of them can be beaten. So hopefully they can buy into that and go yeah, let’s go. I’m going to go brawl.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.