After securing five state placers at the Class AA meet this past March, Gallatin wrestling head coach Nate Laslovich wanted his team to use that as motivation heading into the offseason.
He said seeing that success was beneficial from a learning standpoint. It led to several wrestlers competing in out-of-state tournaments and the majority of the group attending camps in Missouri and at Gallatin High. Wrestlers have also taken advantage of open mat time to prepare for the 2022-23 season.
“And then just random wrestling over the year that kids did, I think, resulted in them getting better,” Laslovich said. “Wrestling at divisionals or state, kids kind of understand there’s another level out there for them to work toward and I think they’re excited about that.”
The same could be said for Bozeman, which had four state placers at the 2022 Class AA meet. Head coach Sean Dellwo said it helps having three-time state champion Avery Allen returning for his senior season, but he’s excited for the rest of the group as well.
“We’re going to be much improved from last year,” Dellwo said. “I’ve got a lot of guys that are coming back from last year’s team and are looking to contribute. They put in a lot of work in the offseason and we’re looking to hopefully get things rolling here.”
Allen (145 pounds) will be chasing his fourth state title, something that everyone in the state is aware of, Dellwo said. Both Allen and Dellwo are mindful of the process to get there.
“You’ve got to take those baby steps in order to get to the end,” Dellwo said. “I think the beautiful thing about Avery is that he has that mindset already. He already knows, ‘I’ve got to take it one match at a time, one takedown at a time, one second at a time. I’ve just got to focus on the little things and the big thing will take care of itself.’”
There’s also senior Jack Montoya (138), who was a match away from placing at state last season. Dellwo said Montoya will be wrestling with a “chip on his shoulder” because of that, and is taking inspiration from former Hawk Gavin Millard (182 pounds) placing third at state last season.
The Hawks will also have Montoya’s practice partner senior Elijah Carroll (132 pounds), senior Dawken Schmidt (132) and junior Pi Taylor (145 pounds) all aiming for state tournament appearances. Junior Hudson Wiens (heavyweight) will be looking to build on his third place state finish last season. Wiens’ first match will take place after the New Year due to some football carryover.
With the beginning of wrestling season crossing over with fall sports — including Bozeman football playing in the Class AA title game on Nov. 18 — it’s a bit of a “balancing act” to accommodate athletes, Dellwo said. It’s difficult, he added, but also a necessary hurdle with so many multi-sport athletes at Bozeman.
“We want to do what’s best by the athletes,” Dellwo said. “They do need that little bit of break, and so we’ll give it to them. But at the same time, we need to put a team together, too.”
That Bozeman team also includes sophomore Katelyn Thorn (145 pounds) and junior Gena Pannell (138 pounds) as potential standouts on the girls side. Pannell’s 2021-22 season was cut short due to a broken elbow, but she’s “real fired up” to return to the mat, Dellwo said.
Gallatin is also fired up about its roster this season, which includes 41 wrestlers, Laslovich said. That’s led by 2022 state placers in sophomore Cooper McGovern (152 pounds) and senior Kameron Amende (145 pounds). Junior Talan Trettin (113 pounds) also made it to state last year and Laslovich has high expectations for him this season.
The Raptors will also have seniors Dean Christie (120 pounds), Isaiah Christensen (126 pounds) and Tucker McKay (170 pounds), along with junior Tyler Conrad (heavyweight). Laslovich also said potentially four freshmen could compete at the first meet, including Ridge McGovern (132 pounds) and Sam Talbot (138 pounds).
Gallatin also has about five girls wrestlers, but due to injuries and other circumstances none will be competing at the first meet.
The first couple weeks of practice for Gallatin have mainly consisted of getting his wrestlers prepared physically and mentally for competition. That includes getting in shape, working on finishing shots and other in-match tactics.
The Raptors also have three sets of conditioning mixed with live/situational wrestling during their two-hour practices. It’s turned the wrestlers into “professional burpee doers,” Laslovich said, and impressed those who’ve visited practice.
“I have college guys that come in and they’re like, ‘Dang, it’s crazy how hard these kids work,’” Laslovich said. “Kids can work hard at that age. Freshmen through seniors, your body’s at an age where you recover super quick.”
Dellwo said that the focus during the first couple weeks of practice — and early meets in the season — is getting his wrestlers back into competition mode.
“The whole goal here is for them to come back, learn how to compete again, get their wrestling legs underneath them,” Dellwo said. “And then by the first of the year, we want to be rolling and really show the state what we have in store for them.”
As the season progresses, Dellwo hopes that Bozeman will provide quality depth behind Allen, as well as the ability to bounce back from losses and look for the next opportunity to pin. Or as Dellwo puts it, “maximize your potential in a tournament.”
“We’ve improved a little bit from my first year to my second year as a coach here,” Dellwo said. “I want to improve again from my second year to my third year and I think that means we’re shooting for a top half team (at state) this year.”
Meanwhile, Laslovich said he doesn’t like to set individual goals before the season. But as a team, the Raptors will look to build upon each match and make sure everyone feels involved in what Laslovich calls “the ultimate team sport.”
“It’s crazy how duals work,” Laslovich said. “You start pinning people and that’s contagious. The momentum gets going, the refs get into it, they start slapping the mat faster. It’s kind of crazy how it works, but it’s fun. It’s just like a volleyball game or a football game or a basketball game where that momentum is real and the energy is real.
“So from a goal perspective, try to make sure that when people show up, there’s enthusiasm every night at practice and it’s exciting and people are like, ‘Man, I want to be part of this.’”
Both the Bozeman and Gallatin boys wrestlers will compete in the 34th annual Jim Street Mining City Duals Friday and Saturday in Butte. The Bozeman girls will compete in the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament Saturday in Kalispell.
