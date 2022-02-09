While his eyes are firmly set on the Class AA tournament this weekend, Gallatin senior Luke Terry knows he’s already a state champion.
It came at the state DECA meet Jan. 31-Feb. 2, where Terry placed first in the Independent Business Plan competition.
“It’s a pretty big motivator,” Terry said. “It would be really cool to be a state champion in two things. So I’m going to try my hardest and hopefully win.”
Whether it’s DECA or wrestling, Terry has put in the necessary work to get to this point. The former student body president said the shift for him came after his sophomore year when he moved schools from Bozeman to Gallatin. Terry became stronger and faster thanks to the weights program at Gallatin, changing a wrestler who didn’t make divisionals to competing in the 285-pound bracket at state.
He’s even stepped into an increased leadership role, whether it’s coaching middle school wrestling or being a team captain for Gallatin this season.
“I think it helps a lot because you kind of have to hold yourself to a higher level,” Terry said. “To push yourself as hard as you can and be an example for everyone else. So that helps to increase your performance and endurance and everything because people are looking up to you.”
Terry is making his second trip to the state wrestling tournament this weekend, joining 16 other Gallatin wrestlers (eight boys, eight girls). The Class AA tournament will take place Thursday-Saturday at MetraPark Arena in Billings.
Gallatin will be without sophomore Kameron Keyser, who competed at divisionals last Saturday in the 205-pound bracket. Keyser broke his neck during a match against Billings Senior’s Peyton Harms, which resulted in emergency surgery. Keyser has since set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.
“His surgery went well and he is recovering,” Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said.
Heading into state, Gallatin’s practices are business as usual otherwise. That starts by keeping a high pace and high energy in the practice room all week.
“Just the kids and their partners going to state and focusing in 100% on how to get these guys prepared,” Laslovich said. “So all this week is about is saying, ‘Hey, how do we get this group prepared to go to state and be successful?’ And that might be little things we clean up technically, or it might be a little bit of mindset things.”
Laslovich said it also helps having fewer people in the room; instead of the usual 42 wrestlers he coaches during the season, Gallatin now has only the 17 state qualifiers.
Laslovich expects several high placers at the state meet. That list includes Lily Schultz (126 pounds), who is looking to defend her state title from last year; Felix Peterson (160 pounds), who is looking to become a four-time state placer; and Cooper McGovern (145 pounds), who is coming off a second-place finish at divisionals. Gallatin is also looking to challenge for the team state championship in Class AA.
With those expectations in mind, Laslovich said one of the challenges of this week is keeping his wrestlers focused.
“There might be some kid-to-kid stuff in terms of we’ve always tried to get kids to not get distracted by all the hoopla that goes on,” Laslovich said. “You’ve got a lot of celebrating going on the week of (state), you’ve got parents and other kids or whatever. But we’re just trying to stay focused on the task at hand and say, ‘Hey, how do we get you better?’”
And by the time the state tournament concludes, Laslovich said he hopes his wrestlers reach their own personal goals and potential, a culmination of all the work put in this season.
“We’ve come leaps and bounds as a team,” Laslovich said. “We started off the year not scoring many points in tournaments and not having very many guys in that placing type (positions). Now we have nine boys that are right there and we’ve got eight girls (going to state). So we’re pretty pleased with all that.”
Bozeman sends nine to state tournament
This will be Bozeman junior Jack Montoya’s third trip to the state wrestling tournament. But with Montoya being so far removed from freshman year and last year’s tournament held at Kalispell Flathead High due to COVID-19 restrictions, this feels like a fresh start.
“This is the first time I’ve really been in it and ready to go,” Montoya said. “And we’ve got some really promising candidates for state titles this year so I’m really excited.”
Montoya — one of nine Bozeman wrestlers headed to state this weekend — is looking to place in the 126-pound bracket. He said he wants the hard work put in from these past three years to pay off on the biggest stage, and that it helps having his teammates alongside him.
“It’s way better because I know everybody wants it, and then you’ve got a drilling partner in the room who also wants it the same amount,” Montoya said. “I think it helps when you’re all working toward the same goal.”
That includes newcomers to the state tournament like Eli Frisino (103 pounds), Pi Taylor (138) and Gavin Millard (182), a senior who transferred from North Carolina. Hudson Wiens (285) is also looking to make a deep run at state, while Avery Allen (152 pounds) vies for his third straight state championship. Both Allen and Millard finished first at divisionals, while Wiens finished third in his bracket.
And on the girls side, Bozeman will send Lauren Steele (103 pounds), Kaitlyn Thorn (126) and Matteah Jones (170) to the state tournament.
“For some of our younger guys that are fairly new to wrestling, I want them to get that experience of, ‘Hey, this is a big deal,’” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “This is one of the biggest events in the state of Montana. And that’s exciting.
“Embrace the challenge and the nerves that you feel in your stomach. Own it. Let’s see what we can do with it.”
Another side effect of those expectations is added pressure. Dellwo said there is a palpable tension in the room, but both Montoya and Dellwo see that as a positive.
“Their focus has jumped another level,” Dellwo said. “This is it. This is what we’ve got. We’ve got one week left. Let’s see what we can do.”
Dellwo added that the week leading up to state isn’t about teaching his kids anything new, but more about honing in on taking things to the next level.
“Your visualization process is a lot different too,” Dellwo said. “It’s no longer about making it to state. It’s ‘What do I need to do to place as high as I can at state?’
“So my approach is, we come in, we get an hour and a half of work in — maybe a little less, because these guys, they’re our hardest workers too. They’re going to be grinding, and that practice might go a little faster than it normally does. They’re ready to go.”
Both Dellwo and Montoya are looking for this team to grow throughout this weekend at state, whether that means wrestling for a state title or gaining experience for a trip back down the line. Either way, the Hawks are refining their craft this week in hopes of reaching their goals when they get to Billings.
“I think the biggest thing with state is nerves,” Montoya said. “It’s a big arena, everybody’s watching. I mean, you’ve really got to let loose.
“Obviously the stakes are higher than any other tournament, a state title’s on the line. But you can’t let that get in your head. It feels overwhelming, but it’s really just another match.”