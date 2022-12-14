It was fitting that Bozeman senior Avery Allen won by fall in his match with Billings Senior’s Jacob Barnhill.
Not only because Allen is a three-time state champion. But it was already a momentous day for him, highlighted by his commitment to wrestle at South Dakota State next year.
December 13, 2022
“It feels awesome,” Allen said. “I knew it was going to be somewhere. I never grew up having a dream school or anything and if that happened, I'd be there. But South Dakota State, they're a great team and they're doing great this year. I'm happy and excited to see what my future is with them and I'm ready to build with the program.”
Allen said he visited campus during the fall and SDSU “felt like the right place” after meeting with the coaching staff.
Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said he “couldn’t be prouder” of Allen wrestling at the Division I level.
“The kid deserves it,” Dellwo said. “And the nice thing about going to South Dakota State, I think he's going to get an opportunity real quick. He's going to cause some havoc at that next level.”
Allen continued his winning ways at Bozeman’s home dual against Billings Senior Tuesday night with a win by fall in 1 minute, 34 seconds. The Hawks ultimately lost the dual 42-18, but Dellwo said he’s proud of the growth shown by his team in just the second meet of the season.
“I was really impressed with the fight we had,” Dellwo said. “The technique will come. We've just got to put in a little more time on that.”
On the girls side, Bozeman’s Kaitlyn Thorn defeated Paisley Jaeger (Fall 3:22) at 138 pounds, while Jaeger defeated Bozeman’s Gena Pannell (Fall 0:46). Senior’s Daneya Pretty Paint also defeated Bozeman’s Maddie Lewis (Fall 1:56) at 126 pounds.
For the boys, Bozeman earned wins with Christian Steele defeating William Ball (Fall 1:02) at 120 pounds and Elijah Carroll beating Wes Murch (Fall 5:44) at 132 pounds.
Senior’s Tristan Vladic defeated Griffin Fosdal (Fall 1:27) at 103 pounds and Jack Lillis defeated Stetson Tripp (Fall 0:50) at 113 pounds. Max Dewitt beat Marcus Howlett (Fall 0:53) at 126 pounds and Kyle Ard beat Pi Taylor (Fall 0:27) at 145 pounds.
Senior also earned wins with Chris Acuna beating Jake Adams (Fall 2:34) at 160 pounds, Woody Shirley beating Ben Krogstad at 170 pounds (Fall 0:19) and Auggie Bouchard beating Hector Gallegos (Fall 2:17). Demetri Saliaris (138 pounds), Damien LaVe (182 pounds) and Christian Allies (285 pounds) all earned wins by default.
Dellwo said he was especially proud of Steele’s physical win, a product of a “huge mindset shift” from last season. Carroll also “wrestled his tail off,” Dellwo said, and Gallegos is “coming along real nicely” after his battle with Bouchard. Dellwo also pointed to Thorn’s bout against Jaeger, who is a state contender, and Allen’s tone-setting win early.
“And that's always important for us — as long as he does what he does, then we can all hold our heads high,” Dellwo said.
The Bozeman head coach hopes the Hawks can still hold their heads high despite the team loss to Senior. The benefits of facing a talented team like the Broncs so early in the season allows the Hawks to “know what it looks like to win,” Dellwo said, and can set the standard for the rest of the year.
“Watching those guys wrestle, they wrestle with an intensity in every single match,” Dellwo said. “I think seeing them early is a best case scenario for us because now we know what that looks like. We know what success looks like.”
Gallatin battles Senior in first home dual
As Gallatin junior Talan Trettin popped up off the mat after his pin, he let out a scream and a massive fist pump to his raucous teammates on the sideline.
“I just felt happy,” Trettin said. “First home dual of the season, so it's great to go out there and give it a lot of energy. I like to fire up my team and being one of the small weights to start it off (with a win) is always a good thing.”
Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said it was telling to see his team, despite falling to Senior 54-24 in the team standings Tuesday night, bring such intensity and energy throughout the meet.
“The way our guys responded as a team — the way our guys on the bench responded — I was impressed and excited,” Laslovich said. “I love the effort.”
The Raptors got “beat up a little bit” by the Broncs, Laslovich added, but he still believes this team has a high ceiling. That’s attributed to both their performances in the first two meets of the season and the work ethic in practices.
Trettin provided an early spark for Gallatin Tuesday, with a win by fall (0:37) over Senior’s Jack Lillis at 113 pounds. Gallatin also picked up wins from Dean Christie defeating William Ball (Fall 1:25) at 120 pounds, Isaiah Christensen defeating Max Dewitt (Fall 3:08) at 128 pounds and Tucker McKay defeating Woody Shirley (Fall 0:22) at 170 pounds.
Gallatin’s Ashlyn Cataldo also beat Daneya Pretty Paint (Fall 2:44) at 126 pounds on the girls side.
For Senior, Tristan Vladic pinned Cobe Binenstock at 103 pounds and Wes Murch pinned Sam Talbot (Fall 1:49) at 132 pounds. Demetri Saliaris pinned Ridge McGovern (Fall 0:36), Kyle Ard pinned Kameron Amende (Fall 1:58) at 145 pounds and Chris Acuna pinned Evan Hansard (Fall 3:20) at 152 pounds.
Senior’s Logan Cole defeated Cooper McGovern (Fall 5:30) at 160 pounds, which was the only match to enter the third period. Laslovich said that McGovern is slightly undersized and has work to do, but “you can't fault his effort and you can't question his toughness.”
Damian Lave also beat Tommy Springman (Fall 1:19), Auggie Bouchard beat Ronun Frizzell (Fall 1:58) and Maxx Lee beat JD McWalter (Fall 1:18).
Laslovich said he was especially excited to see Trettin’s win, as well as the effort of Talbot and Amende, the latter of whom hurt his ankle during his match and was helped off the mat.
But as a team, Laslovich was most proud to see none of his wrestlers quit.
“They all fought hard and I was proud of their efforts,” Laslovich said. “Guys just got out there and battled.”
Laslovich added that facing a talented team like Senior will pay dividends down the road.
“They have some places where we beat them and then some places where they hammered us,” Laslovich said. “But at the end of the day, we know where we're at with our guys that lost and it's kind of glaring what we need to fix. So it was super crucial for us to see them this early in the season.”
