Bozeman wrestling went 3-1 at the Class AA Duals in Great Falls Saturday, with wins over Helena, Missoula Sentinel and Billings Skyview.
In the first championship round, Kalispell Flathead defeated Bozeman 47-24. Bozeman’s Eli Frisino defeated Dayton Naldrett at 103 pounds (fall 1:58), Elijah Carroll defeated Aiden Downing at 126 pounds (decision 4-0) and Jack Montoya beat Gannon Wisher at 132 pounds (dec. 7-3). Bozeman also earned wins at 152 pounds and 285 pounds by forfeit.
Bozeman then defeated Helena 48-18. Frisino beat David Krambule at 103 pounds (TF 20-2), Steele beat Asa Wood at 120 pounds (fall 3:42), Carroll beat Connor Lamping at 126 pounds (MD 10-2) and Schmidt beat Colin Mehrens at 132 pounds (fall 4:40). Montoya beat JT Gehring at 138 pounds (dec. 5-0) and Jake Adams beat Bronson Olson at 160 pounds (fall 0:49). Hudson Wiens beat Trent Salway at 285 pounds (fall 1:00) and Bozeman earned wins at 145 and 152 pounds by forfeit.
Bozeman beat Sentinel in the next round 42-34. Frisino beat Bryton Lenz at 113 pounds (fall 0:55), Carroll beat Kyle Vermillion at 126 pounds (fall 2:18) and Montoya beat John Hire at 132 pounds (fall 1:12). Schmidt beat Evan Hafliger at 138 pounds (fall 3:25) and Avery Allen beat Chase Petrey at 152 pounds (fall 0:35). Wiens also beat Brayden Wallace at 285 pounds (fall 1:22) and Bozeman won at 103 pounds by forfeit.
Bozeman also beat Skyview 45-27. Carroll beat Devin Grossman at 126 pounds (dec. 7-2), Montoya beat Jaxsyn Baker at 132 pounds (fall 1:38) and Schmidt beat Jacob Wagner at 138 pounds (fall 1:15). Allen beat Isaia Mercado at 145 pounds (fall 0:23) and Taylor beat Carson Adkins at 152 pounds (fall 0:44). Adams beat Hunter Sherner at 160 pounds (fall 1:02) and Wiens beat Tanner Muessig at 285 pounds (fall 0:27). Bozeman also won by forfeit at 103 pounds.
Gallatin wrestling went 1-3 at the Class AA Duals. The Raptors fell to Butte 53-15 in the first championship round. Sam Talbot beat Reid Whitlock at 132 pounds (SV-1 7-5) Cooper McGovern beat Derek Averyt at 152 pounds (fall 0:45) and Tucker McKay beat Trey Hansen at 160 pounds (fall 3:14).
Sentinel beat Gallatin in the next round 52-24. Dean Christie beat Vermillion at 126 pounds (fall 2:50), McGovern beat Petrey at 152 pounds (fall 3:14) and Weston James beat Blake Dunning at 205 pounds (fall 3:23). Gallatin also earned a win by forfeit at 103 pounds.
Kalispell Glacier beat Gallatin 36-30 in the following round. Tommy Springman beat Jeremy Scott at 170 pounds (fall 1:28) and Isaiah Matosich beat Colin Keough at 182 pounds (fall 3:02). The Raptors also earned wins at 103 pounds, 120 pounds and 145 pounds by forfeit.
In the final round, Gallatin defeated Helena 39-36. Christie beat Asa Wood at 120 pounds (dec. 9-6), McKay beat Bronson Olson at 160 pounds (fall 0:58) and Springman beat Sam Harkins at 170 pounds (fall 2:47). Aaron Clark beat Trent Salway at 285 pounds (fall 1:05). The Raptors also earned wins at 145 pounds, 152 pounds and 205 pounds.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.