Bozeman wrestling went 3-1 at the Class AA Duals in Great Falls Saturday, with wins over Helena, Missoula Sentinel and Billings Skyview.

In the first championship round, Kalispell Flathead defeated Bozeman 47-24. Bozeman’s Eli Frisino defeated Dayton Naldrett at 103 pounds (fall 1:58), Elijah Carroll defeated Aiden Downing at 126 pounds (decision 4-0) and Jack Montoya beat Gannon Wisher at 132 pounds (dec. 7-3). Bozeman also earned wins at 152 pounds and 285 pounds by forfeit.

Bozeman then defeated Helena 48-18. Frisino beat David Krambule at 103 pounds (TF 20-2), Steele beat Asa Wood at 120 pounds (fall 3:42), Carroll beat Connor Lamping at 126 pounds (MD 10-2) and Schmidt beat Colin Mehrens at 132 pounds (fall 4:40). Montoya beat JT Gehring at 138 pounds (dec. 5-0) and Jake Adams beat Bronson Olson at 160 pounds (fall 0:49). Hudson Wiens beat Trent Salway at 285 pounds (fall 1:00) and Bozeman earned wins at 145 and 152 pounds by forfeit.


