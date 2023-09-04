Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman and Gallatin volleyball teams each went 4-0 on Saturday at the AA Invite in Great Falls.

Playing in a best-of-three sets format, the Raptors swept the two sets of each of the four matches.

Against Kalispell Glacier, Gallatin won 25-16, 25-17. Karsen Breeding had seven kills and two blocks, and Addie Swanson had six kills with 16 assists. Taylor Speake had seven digs and four aces. Makayla Coleman had two blocks, and Avery Moen had four digs.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you