The Bozeman and Gallatin volleyball teams each went 4-0 on Saturday at the AA Invite in Great Falls.
Playing in a best-of-three sets format, the Raptors swept the two sets of each of the four matches.
Against Kalispell Glacier, Gallatin won 25-16, 25-17. Karsen Breeding had seven kills and two blocks, and Addie Swanson had six kills with 16 assists. Taylor Speake had seven digs and four aces. Makayla Coleman had two blocks, and Avery Moen had four digs.
In the second match against Kalispell Flathead, the Raptors won 25-21, 25-10 behind 15 kills from Breeding. Swanson had 24 assists and two blocks, and Speake had nine digs. Coleman had three blocks, and Kylie Petty had two blocks.
Gallatin won the third match against Helena High 25-9, 25-15. Breeding had eight kills and seven digs. Moen had five aces, Swanson collected 18 assists, Emma Hardman notched five kills, Petty tallied three blocks and Speake had seven digs.
Against Helena Capital, Breeding had 11 kills and five digs in Gallatin’s 25-9, 25-17 win. Swanson had 22 assists, Coleman added two blocks and Speake had 10 digs.
The Hawks won 25-20, 25-13 against Helena High; 25-19, 25-20 against Capital; 25-18, 18-25, 15-10 against Flathead; and 22-25, 25-17, 15-7 over Glacier.
Against Helena, Morgan Jones led with six kills, while Bria Isley and Nula Anderson backed her up with five and four, respectively. Isley also had two blocks. Lauren Fox had 16 assists and one ace, Sofia Kimmel had four digs and two assists and Emily Burke had one ace.
Against Capital, Anderson tallied nine kills. Isley had two aces and seven kills. Jones recorded six kills and two aces. Morgan Kimmel also had two aces. Lauren Fox had 24 assists and four digs. Sofia Kimmel had 10 digs and two assists. Burke and Bergen Zundel each had one block.
Jones led with 11 kills against Flathead, while Isley and Anderson each had five. Jones also recorded two aces, two blocks and five digs. Fox had 24 assists and one block. Sofia Kimmel had 17 digs and two aces. Morgan Kimmel had nine digs. Isley and Zundel each had one block.
And against Glacier, Fox tallied two aces, 21 assists and seven digs. Isley had two aces, three kills and two blocks. Jones had two aces, 10 kills and seven digs. Sofia Kimmel had two aces and 15 digs. Burke also had two aces. Zundel had two blocks, and Anderson had six kills with two blocks.
Montana State volleyball defeats Cal Baptist in four sets
Montana State senior Kira Thomsen recorded a match-high 21 kills and added 14 digs to guide the Bobcats to a 21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23 victory over Cal Baptist in MSU’s final contest at the Tommie Invitational on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
For her efforts, Thomsen was named to the all-tournament team.
“Our response to the loss on Friday was quite positive,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “We really kept the ebb and flow to a minimum. I felt we were in control and played point by point. We really showed some maturity and stayed present in the moment.”
Cal Baptist (2-4) jumped out early taking a 16-7 lead in the opening set before Montana State (5-1) chipped away at the margin to pull to within one-point at 22-21. However, the Lancers answered closing out the frame with a 3-0 run.
“Cal Baptist is another very good team,” Houk said. “They ball handle very well and it was a tough match. But we stayed in there and didn’t let them dictate how we were going to play.”
The second set featured 12 ties and three lead changes. Tied at 23, the Bobcats were the beneficiaries of a Jourdain Kamps kill and evened the match on a block by Avery Turnage and Jordan Radick.
Set three proved to be the penultimate game as MSU attempted to pull away from a 21-16 advantage. CBU used a 7-2 run to knot the frame at 23. The set was tied four times down the stretch before back-to-back kills by Madilyn Siebler and Turnage gave the Bobcats the victory.
“I thought our blocking was locked in throughout the entire match, particularly in the middle sets,” Houk said. “We were able to get our hands into the shot.”
MSU recorded 14 team blocks, with eight coming in sets two and three.
The Bobcats found themselves down 16-12 at the midway mark of the fourth, before a kill from Thomsen gave MSU a 20-19 cushion. The two teams traded sideouts seven times before the Bobcats shut the door on a Kamps kill followed by a Cal Baptist hitting error.
“I’m pleased with the way we handled the road trip,” Houk said. “Three matches in three days, and to come out 2-1 is a positive. We learned some good lessons.”
Aside from Thomsen’s offensive output, also in double-digit kills for the Cats were Siebler (13) and Kamps (12).
Setter Nellie Stevenson dished out a match-high 39 assists and added three aces and 14 digs. Libero Lauren Lindseth guided MSU from the back row with 15 digs. Also in double-figure digs were Audrey Hofer (14) and Kamps (10). Kamps paced the Bobcats at the net with a match-best seven blocks, while Radick and Camryn Greenwald added six apiece.
MSU hosts Seattle U twice this week, facing the Redhawks at 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday. Both matches are slated for Shroyer Gym.
