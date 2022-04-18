Knowing that he’d have to run directly into a headwind in the final stretch of his 300-meter hurdles race, Gallatin senior Tyler Gilman decided to change his approach.
Gilman said he started out of the blocks faster than usual so he’d have enough speed to carry him through that tough finish. But, as Gilman said, he might have overcorrected.
“It didn’t go quite as planned because in a hurdles race the timing of steps is really important,” Gilman said. “The higher speed at the start messed with the rhythm and made it so I (took) almost two steps fewer than I regularly (do in a race). Then over the next hurdle I took almost one step fewer, so I went over with my off side, making me slow down.”
Even with his start, Gilman led the entire race and finished with a time of 41.95 seconds. He's currently the No. 1 ranked 300-meter hurdler in Class AA.
Gilman — who also ran the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay — was one of the highlights for Gallatin track and field in the Raptors’ crosstown dual with Bozeman Monday. After both Bozeman and Gallatin’s meets last weekend were canceled due to inclement weather, Monday’s meet was added as a replacement.
Gallatin won on the boys side 96.5-48.5, while Bozeman won the girls title 80-61.
And with the smaller meet, Gilman wasn’t the only athlete front-running in a race.
Bozeman senior Hayley Burns finished first in the girls 1,600 meters (5:24.02) and second in the 400 meters (1:03.77). Burns was out front in the 1,600 meters the entire way, which proved challenging.
“It definitely sucks not having someone to block the wind or keep a good pace for you or even pacing each other,” Burns said. “It’s definitely a lot harder. But you just kind of have to think of splits and where you’re at each (lap).”
Burns added that she’s been feeling a bit under the weather after her win in the 3,200 meters at the Arcadia Invitational on April 9. With that in mind, her main goal for Monday’s race was to get the qualifying standard in the girls 1,600 meters for the Class AA state meet (5:23.00).
She didn’t quite reach that, but Burns was cognizant of this only being the first 1,600 meters race she’s had this season. She also said it gave her some things to work on for next time.
“I think I definitely need to focus on being able to run alone a little more,” Burns said. “Focus on those splits.”
While Burns was out front, Bozeman junior Luci McCormick and Gallatin freshman Claire Rutherford were in a heated battle for second place. McCormick gained the edge with a kick in the final 100 meters to take second in 5:31.38, while Rutherford set a personal record (5:32.27) and finished third.
It was also a tight race in the boys 1,600 meters, as Bozeman junior Weston Brown and Gallatin junior Carson Steckelberg battled back-and-forth. As the two ran nearly side by side for the front half of the race, Steckelberg made a move for the lead right before the bell lap.
Brown said he didn’t panic when he saw Steckelberg surge ahead.
“I thought that if I just stayed with him I could try to out-kick him in the end,” Brown said.
And stay with him he did, as Brown regained the lead entering the final lap, where he was forced to out-kick Steckelberg on the final straightaway for the win in a season-best time of 4:32.95.
“I just think I’ve got to put everything out there in that last lap and leave everything out on the track,” Brown said. “Just put it all out there and try my hardest.”
Steckelberg finished second in a season-best time of 4:33.74. Following the race, Brown and Steckelberg are now ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in Class AA for the boys 1,600 meters.
Brown said he was appreciative to have such a competitive race — something he hasn’t had to deal with much this season.
“It just helps you prepare for bigger races like state, I guess, so you know how it’s going to go when you’re making moves like that at the end,” Brown said. “(You have to) mentally prepare and see what’s going to happen.”
Monday’s meet was also a chance for Gallatin senior Lily Macfarlane to build some confidence by winning a tight race. Macfarlane won the girls 800 meters in 2:31.44, out-kicking Bozeman sophomore Serena Sproles (2:31.79).
The last time Macfarlane ran an 800, she was out-kicked at the line by Billings West’s Halle Crowther at the Gallatin Triangular on April 9. She said finishing second in that race helped prepare her for Monday.
“That’s what I was going for,” Macfarlane said. “I think I just knew she was right there (behind me). Today I was prepared for it.”
Macfarlane added that it was nice to get the win, but even more special to compete against a familiar opponent in the Hawks.
“I really like (crosstown meets) because I know a lot of the girls on the Bozeman team,” Macfarlane said. “So it’s fun (to compare) times and to compete against them because we’re rivals.”
The Bozeman and Gallatin boys teams will next head to the Swede Dahlberg Invitational Friday in Butte, while the Bozeman and Gallatin girls teams will compete at the Optimist Invitational Saturday in Great Falls.