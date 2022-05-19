As Bozeman track and field prepares for divisionals, head coach Blaine Pederson has been reminding his athletes to appreciate and take advantage of all the work put in so far this season.
“Everybody says it, but the hay’s in the barn at this point, for the most part,” Pederson said. “These next couple weeks we’re going to fine tune, work on race strategies and kind of lay out the race segments and try to model them a little bit in practice here. But (as coaches we) just let them know that they’ve done the work and it’s time to just kind of enjoy it and enjoy the fruits of their labor.”
The first test for the Hawks this postseason will be the Eastern AA Divisional meet Friday and Saturday in Belgrade. With that in mind, Bozeman has started tapering workouts while still keeping intensity high.
And after so many personal bests set throughout the regular season, Pederson said it can be tough for some of his athletes to want to decrease the workload in practice.
“We love to have those marks through the regular season, but these next two weeks are when it counts and when we really want to see those numbers start to pop,” Pederson said. “I feel really good about the position that we’re in as far as an entire team training-wise.”
It helps, though, having several athletes who have already pre-qualified for state, meaning they’ve already surpassed the MHSA standard set in their respective event. For athletes that aren’t pre-qualified, they will need to finish in the top six in their respective event at divisionals to qualify for state.
On the girls side, pre-qualifiers include seniors Hayley Burns (400, 800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x400 meters relay), Jenavieve Lynch (shot put, discus) and Hannah Schonhoff (high jump, triple jump); juniors Luci McCormick (3,200), Clara Fox (javelin), Brenna Berghold (high jump) and Grace Stoddart (pole vault); and sophomore Taylor Cossins (long jump).
On the boys side, that includes seniors Jase Applebee (long jump) and Connor Neil (1,600, 3,200), junior Weston Brown (800, 1,600, 3,200) and sophomore Nathan Neil (800, 1,600).
Pederson said it’s a bit of a balancing act between working with the already pre-qualified athletes and preparing the athletes who are looking to qualify at divisionals.
One of those athletes looking to qualify at state is senior team captain Tommy Bossenbrook. He’ll compete in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meter relay and high jump this weekend.
Even though he’s dealt with shin splints for most of this season, Bossenbrook is peaking at the right time. He recently set personal bests in both the 100 meters (11.36 seconds) and 200 meters (23.25 seconds) at the Butte Invite on May 12. He hopes to carry that momentum into his final divisional meet this weekend.
“I feel like some people are kind of looking up to me like, ‘What’s he going to be able to run here?’” Bossenbrook said. “So definitely some pressure, but I think it’s good pressure, just to make you want to work harder and see what I can really do.”
In the lead-up to the postseason, Pederson has also told his team — especially on the girls side — that “the time to be locked in is now.” That mindset has the Hawks looking forward to competing this weekend and, eventually, at state.
“I think everybody’s pretty excited,” Bossenbrook said. “We’re all hoping it’s pretty good weather because we’ve all gotten pretty unlucky with that, with the wind and rain in most of our meets this year. But it’s looking decent for Belgrade this upcoming week and I think we’re all just kind of on the grind right now, getting ready.”
Gallatin focused on winning divisional championship
With the 2021 track and field season consisting of duals in the lead up to divisionals and state, Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith said the Raptors were a bit “overwhelmed” when they reached the postseason last year.
But after facing last year’s slate along with some bigger meets this season, it’s a different story heading into the 2022 Eastern AA divisionals.
“This divisional team, most of them have this meet under their belts already,” Jaeger-Smith said. “And so they won’t have, hopefully, as many of those pre-competition jitters and those won’t affect them in a meet. (The mindset is to) enter it with confidence in knowing that we know the track, we know the teams, we know our athletes and we can go out there and hopefully get some hardware.”
To do so, Gallatin also started tapering workouts this week. That includes a heavier workload on Monday and slowly easing off as the Raptors get closer to divisionals.
Jaeger-Smith also said the wrinkle of athletes pre-qualifying for state is a stress reliever in the preparation for this weekend. She said it gives those kids the “cushion” of not having to place in the top six at divisionals.
On the boys side, that includes seniors Tyler Gilman (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, 4x100 meters relay, 4x400 meters relay), Garret Coley (110-meter hurdles, long jump 4x400 relay), Noah Dahlke (100, 4x100 relay) and Nik Udstuen (400, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay); junior Carson Steckelberg (1,600, 3,200) and sophomore Nash Coley (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles).
On the girls side that includes seniors Lily Macfarlane (800, 1600, 4x400) and Whitney Schlender (high jump); junior Olivia Collins (400, 4x400); sophomores Tesse Kamps (shot put, discus) and Sydney Kolwyck (triple jump); and freshman Claire Rutherford (800, 1600, 3200).
With the success earlier this season — like the boys team finishing first at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 — and so many athletes pre-qualifying for state, it would be easy to look ahead. For example, senior Peter Rehberger — who already pre-qualified in the 800 meters — said he’s trying his best to “stay in the moment,” despite knowing he’s already going to state.
Jaeger-Smith pointed out that several pre-qualifiers want to “get out and compete” for a divisional championship. At the same time, Jaeger-Smith said it’s been a process to get everybody on the same page.
“Those kids that are (pre-qualified for state) and don’t have that stressor and maybe don’t even want to compete in that event and save it for next week, we’ve come with the approach of, ‘Well, what if the team could get a first place trophy?’” Jaeger-Smith said. “I think that brings it into perspective for them.”
Rehberger is one of those athletes looking to race in his main event this weekend. Individually, he’s looking to both improve his seed for state in the 800 and qualify in the 1,600 meters. He added that racing in a larger meet like divisionals will certainly help.
“Competition definitely pushes you,” Rehberger said. “Just having more competitive kids out there (makes you) run faster.”
Jaeger-Smith sees that competition as a positive as well, and said that it can only benefit the Raptors as they approach this postseason.
“We did great at Top 10, but even then I still think divisionals and state is a whole other caliber where athletes can sometimes let those nerves get the best of them,” Jaeger-Smith said. “So I think if they can prove themselves like they have all season, the results will show on paper — boys and girls.”
Divisional to include Unified/Special Olympics athletes for first time
After competing at a few meets last season and all throughout this season, MHSA recently announced that Unified/Special Olympics athletes will have a chance to compete at divisionals in the 100 meters this year.
Initially, MHSA and Special Olympics Montana wanted to start this in 2020. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and last season’s limited schedule, it hadn’t come to fruition. Pederson said he’s been “pestering” MHSA in recent weeks about making this a reality in 2022.
“To see it actually laid out on the schedule and have the unified heats in the 100 (is awesome),” Pederson said. “Going forward, it’s just going to be something that happens every year, which is just incredible.
“To be able to see the kids wearing their high school uniforms and their high school colors, means so much to them and it just fills my heart up.”
Throughout this season, both Bozeman and Gallatin have had their Unified/Special Olympics athletes compete in the 100 meters and 4x100 meters relay — which includes two Unified/Special Olympics athletes and two other members of the team. However, Jaeger-Smith said it’s usually just two or three teams participating in the unified races.
“Having a full flight and having the kids really come to a big caliber meet, it’s just so meaningful,” Jaeger-Smith said. “They’re so dedicated, (sophomore) Jack Clark in particular. He loves track, he loves his teammates, he loves (seniors) Noah (Dahlke) and Tyler (Nansel).
“Track is already such an inclusive sport, so it’s just great that we’re getting back into a unified track and field state.”