BELGRADE — As Gallatin senior Garret Coley cleared the bar on his second attempt at 6 feet, 4 inches in the boys high jump, he gave a fist pump and a big grin. Cheers and hugs from fellow athletes watching soon followed.
“It was crazy,” Coley said. “Just to have all my family up in the stands watching me and just knowing that they’re there is just awesome.”
Coley had said previously how he would clear 6-4 in practice regularly but couldn’t put it together in a meet. Before this jump, Coley was stuck at 6-0, both his personal best and the Gallatin school record. Part of that was splitting his time between separate events. Another part was dropping his hips too soon in his approach.
But with the Eastern AA Divisionals meet taking place over two days — and Coley remembering to keep his hips up — it all came together for the Gallatin senior to break his own school record.
“It was, honestly, a huge relief and played a big, big part in me being able to hit that PR,” Coley said. “Just not having the (110-meter hurdles) then long jump then back to high jump — my legs are done by that time. So I think that (having) fresh legs was a big part of it.”
Coming into Eastern AA Divisionals, which concludes on Saturday, Coley said the focus was to compete in events he hadn’t already pre-qualified for state in. He already had spots secured in the 110-meter hurdles, long jump and 4x400 meters relay, so that left the high jump and 300-meter hurdles. Coley added that his knees have been “screwed up lately” so this allows his body to recover in time for next weekend at state.
Coley also took first in the 300-meter hurdles Friday (39.23 seconds), so he ended up qualifying in his two remaining events. He is looking to go into state with an even better mindset.
“This is a huge confidence boost going into next weekend just knowing that I have the potential to score a good amount of points for the team,” Coley said. “Hopefully (that ends in) a state championship.”
Another top performance Friday came in the boys 800 meters, where Bozeman sophomore Nathan Neil won in a personal-best 1:55.54. Neil led the whole way, with Hawks junior Weston Brown trailing right behind him the entire race. Brown took second in a personal-best 1:56.61.
“I knew Weston was coming up behind me,” Neil said. “I could hear him on the last, final stretch. I didn’t know if he’d pass me or not. And then I finished the race and saw him right behind me and thought, ‘That’s cool.’”
Bozeman ended the race with four of the top six spots, with senior Rex Hamling in fifth (2:01.38) and senior Connor Neil in sixth (personal-best 2:02.13).
Gallatin senior Peter Rehberger took fourth (2:01.31). Rehberger — who’d already pre-qualified for state in the 800 meters earlier this season — was looking to improve his state seeding with this race. While he didn’t quite get there, he said he’s still happy with his time knowing he’ll still have next week to look forward to.
“We went out pretty fast and I just didn’t go out fast enough,” Rehberger said. “But it still felt good in the end.”
With this time, Neil now sits as the second-fastest 800 meters runner in Class AA this season. He said that sets him up pretty well for next weekend at state.
“It feels good,” Neil said. “I wasn’t even really in the same ballpark as the fastest guys in the state until this meet. I think as long as I can put in a faster time than this next week, I’ll have a really good chance of winning.”
Another Bozeman athlete looking to make noise at state is defending Class AA high jump champion senior Hannah Schonhoff. Before divisionals, Schonhoff had already pre-qualified for state in the high jump and triple jump, and will compete in both Saturday.
On Friday, Schonhoff competed in the long jump in hopes of qualifying for state in that event as well. Schonhoff made finals, but finished ninth (15-11.25).
“I definitely didn’t get enough speed,” Schonhoff said. “I needed a lot more speed in order to get farther.”
Schonhoff added that now she can devote all of her time and energy towards the high jump and triple jump. She said she’s hoping to get more consistent in both, and get back up to 5-7 in the high jump.
Schonhoff also said she’ll need more speed during her approach in the high jump as well.
“So working on accelerating around the curve instead of just starting out fast and kind of building up to that speed to help propel me upwards instead,” Schonhoff said. “And changing the mindset from going long in long jump to high in high jump.”
Other results for Bozeman at divisionals Friday include junior Grace Stoddart taking third in the girls pole vault (10-00) and senior Jenavieve Lynch taking third in the girls shot put (36-06.0).
Senior Hayley Burns placed second in the girls 800 meters (personal-best 2:15.75), while freshman Mia Edwards placed third (2:23.98). Freshman Sophie Corbett placed fifth in the girls 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 49.42 seconds), while senior Marika Schultz placed sixth (season-best 51.46 seconds).
Sophomore Natalie Nicholas placed second in the girls 3,200 meters (personal-best 11:55.31) and senior Kate Galindo placed fourth (personal-best 12:07.89). In the boys 3,200 meters, sophomore Ian Gentry placed fifth (10:11.78) and senior Wyatt May placed sixth (personal-best 10:12.51).
Junior Jesse Meyer placed fourth in the boys javelin (153-11). Senior Trent Rogers placed third in the boys high jump (personal-best 6-00) and sophomore Oak Sullivan placed fourth (5-8).
Seniors Tommy Bossenbrook and Jase Applebee qualified for finals in the boys 100 and 200 meters. Bossenbrook was ninth in the 100 meters prelims (personal-best 11.12 seconds) and third in the 200 meters prelims (personal-best 22.58 seconds), while Applebee took 10th (personal-best 11.30 seconds) and fifth (personal-best 22.64 seconds), respectively.
Sophomore Tayler Cossins qualified for finals in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.24 seconds), and sophomore Sidney Kirsch qualified for finals in the girls 100 meters (personal-best 12.97 seconds) and 200 meters (27.58 seconds).
The Bozeman relay teams placed fifth in the boys 4x100 relay (43.96 seconds) and the girls placed fourth (50.96 seconds).
For Gallatin, sophomore Tesse Kamps placed first in the girls shot put (38-01.25) and senior Whitney Schlender placed second in the long jump (personal-best 16-10). Senior Landry Cooley placed sixth in the boys javelin (145-07).
Seniors Nik Udstuen (personal-best 22.55 seconds) and Noah Dahlke (season-best 22.95 seconds) qualified for the finals in the boys 200 meters. Junior Aidan Martin (fourth, personal-best 15.22 seconds), sophomore Nash Coley (fifth, 15.67 seconds) and junior Treyten Kimm (10th, (personal-best 16.15 seconds) qualified for finals in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
Sophomore Natalia Antonucci qualified for finals in the girls 100 meters (seventh, 12.96 seconds) and 200 meters (seventh, personal-best 26.94 seconds).
The Gallatin relay teams placed second in the boys 4x100 meters relay (43.29 seconds) and third in the girls 4x100 meters relay (50.40).