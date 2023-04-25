Let the news come to you

Bozeman junior Kieran Anderson crossed the finish line elated and slightly relieved after winning the boys 1,600 meters.

The excitement came from both the win and setting a new personal best of 4 minutes, 40.10 seconds. The relief came from finishing strong in his first go at the 1,600 this season, an event that is “not quite my distance,” he said.

“I didn’t exactly know where I’d be landing, but I knew I wanted to compete,” Anderson said. “And I went out there and impressed myself. I managed to run really strong and I’m super happy about that.”


