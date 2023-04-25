Bozeman junior Kieran Anderson crossed the finish line elated and slightly relieved after winning the boys 1,600 meters.
The excitement came from both the win and setting a new personal best of 4 minutes, 40.10 seconds. The relief came from finishing strong in his first go at the 1,600 this season, an event that is “not quite my distance,” he said.
“I didn’t exactly know where I’d be landing, but I knew I wanted to compete,” Anderson said. “And I went out there and impressed myself. I managed to run really strong and I’m super happy about that.”
Anderson said he felt comfortable through the first lap “because you’re not tired yet,” and continued to settle in as the race went on. He stuck with Bozeman senior KJ Popiel and Gallatin freshman Axel Butler and, when the duo decided to break away, Anderson stayed on their hip.
In previous 3,200 meters races this season, Anderson said his kick had been “OK for me,” such as his second-place finish at the Belgrade Triangular last Friday. But when he tried it again in the 1,600, “it worked out really well,” he said. Anderson finished in first with Popiel in second (4:40.68) and Butler in third (4:41.06).
Anderson’s finish was one of the highlights of the Bozeman-Gallatin crosstown track meet Tuesday afternoon at Gallatin High. Gallatin swept, with the girls team scoring 72 points and the boys scoring 80. Bozeman’s girls had 64 points and the boys had 55.
Several athletes were trying out different events, from distance runners competing in the sprints and the meet ending in a throwers and coaches 4x100 relay. The Raptors coaches won the final race, with Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith sprinting the anchor leg.
“(The coaches relay) was so much fun watching that and just having these fun races, too, to just kind of bring us together even though we’re two separate teams,” Gallatin sophomore Claire Rutherford said. “We got some friendly competition, but in the end we’re all Bozeman, Gallatin Valley.”
One of the athletes trying something out was Rutherford. The last time she competed in the 400 meters — an eighth-place finish (1:08.48) on May 12, 2022 — she fell down, which made her “pretty nervous” heading into Tuesday, she said.
But once the gun went off, Rutherford looked as comfortable as she would in a 1,600 or 3,200. Rutherford and Gallatin freshman Avé Ovegard started battling through the backstretch, running side-by-side going into the final turn. Rutherford then found one last surge and won the race in 1:01.68.
“It was so crazy,” Rutherford said. “It was really cool, though, because (Ovegard) through the first 100 she was right next to me. So it was a great push to make me go faster down the back straight.”
Rutherford and Ovegard — along with senior Olivia Collins and junior Auna Flohr — also won the girls 4x400 relay (4:09.20). Rutherford said the few times she’s ran the relay have been exciting because “everyone’s super sweet to each other and we all just try our hardest.”
On the boys side, Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg was ecstatic after winning the 800 meters in a personal-best 1:59.80. Steckelberg fist-pumped after hearing he broke two minutes, especially after running nearly the entire race by himself.
“It hurts. It definitely hurts,” he said. “It hurts a lot more than having someone in front of you because with someone in front of you, you just want to chase them, want to get them. And then when you run out on your own, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to do this all by myself.’”
Steckelberg added that he’s grateful to be pre-qualified for the Class AA meet now in the 800, 1,600 (4:31.56) and the 3,200 (9:53.93). It has been odd, though, with meets being rescheduled or canceled altogether, like the Dahlberg Invitational in Butte last weekend.
“This year has kind of been a little bit odd on the competition side of it,” he said.
Still, Steckelberg said he’s tried to make the most of his final season. Bozeman senior Clara Fox has kept a similar approach.
Fox said she was “super excited” for the Optimist Meet in Great Falls last weekend before it was canceled due to inclement weather. But she’s learned to “change it up when we have to.”
That hasn’t affected her throwing, though, as Fox ranks second in Class AA in the girls javelin this season (137 feet, 2 inches). She also won again Tuesday with a throw of 131-00. Fox said she’s been focusing on “the little things” regarding her technique this season.
Fox added that it was cool to see “all the red and blue” Tuesday. Anderson said competing in front of people he’s known since elementary school makes crosstown meets extra special.
“We’re a pretty tight knit running community,” Anderson said. “And so getting to throw that kind of performance in front of a bunch of people I know does feel really special.”
