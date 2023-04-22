With both the Dahlberg Invitational in Butte and the Optimist Invitational in Great Falls canceled due to inclement weather, the Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade track and field teams competed at the impromptu Belgrade Triangular Friday night.
Gallatin finished first in the boys team standings (85 points), with Belgrade in second (35) and Bozeman third (31). The Raptors also took first in the girls team standings (65.5), with Bozeman in second (44.5) and Belgrade in third (38).
On the boys side, Gallatin junior Nash Coley placed first in the 200 meters (personal-best 22.56 seconds), 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 14.97 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 39.65 seconds). Senior Carson Steckelberg placed first in the 1,600 meters (4:32.04) and third in the 800 meters (2:03.47). Sophomore Jack Murray also placed first in both the discus (personal-best 154 feet, 7 inches) and the shot put (50-02).
Freshman Louis Kamps placed second in the 100 meters (11.75 seconds) and tied for second in the 200 meters (personal-best 23.61 seconds). Junior Christian Heck placed third in the 100 (11.80 seconds) and tied for second in the 200 (personal-best 23.61 seconds) as well.
In the 400, junior Osker Patterson placed first (52.39 seconds) and junior Jack Repscher placed second (personal-best 54.66 seconds). Senior Garrett Dahlke placed second in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:00.65) and freshman Axel Butler placed third in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:44.17). Senior Bennett Bradbury placed second in both the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 17.27 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.48 seconds).
In the high jump, junior Rafe Spring, freshman Bobby Gutzman and junior Tristan Melick tied for first (5-08). Freshman Carsen Ross also placed second in the shot put (41-05) and senior Evan Cherry placed third in the javelin (136-06). Senior Eddie Williams placed third in the discus (128-07.
In the long jump, junior Ryan Nansel placed second (19-10.25) and junior Lex Steckelberg placed third (19-08). The Raptors also placed first in both the 4x100 relay (43.66 seconds) and the 4x400 relay (3:36.65).
On the girls side, sophomore Claire Rutherford placed first in both the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:10.19) and the 3,200 meters (personal-best 11:24.37). Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in both the shot put (38-10) and the discus (112-06). Freshman Anita Black placed first in both the 100-meter (17.32 seconds) and 300-meter (personal-best 51.53 seconds) hurdles.
In the 400 meters, senior Olivia Collins placed first (personal-best 59.63 seconds) and senior Ashlyn Graham (season-best 1:02.30) placed second. Junior Cadence Ferreira placed first in the 100 meters (season-best 13.38 seconds), first in the long jump (15-11) and second in the triple jump (personal-best 32-10).
Junior Reagan Hays placed first in the pole vault (8-06) and sophomore Ava Dierolf placed second in the javelin (119-11). Junior Sienna Olech placed second in the discus (personal-best 106-07) and sophomore Isabella Determan placed third in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 12:12.54). Freshman Eden Groth placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (53.96 seconds) and junior Sydney Kolwyck placed third in the triple jump (season-best 31-10.5).
For the Bozeman boys, junior Oak Sullivan placed first in both the 100 meters (11.59 seconds), and the long jump (personal-best 20-7.50). Junior Nathan Neil placed first in the 800 meters (1:56.55) and senior Jesse Meyer placed second in the javelin (151-06).
In the 3,200 meters, senior KJ Popiel placed first (10:05.85), junior Kieran Anderson placed second (personal-best 10:22.15) and junior Ian Gentry placed third (season-best 10:26.53). Junior Titus Sykes placed third in the 400 meters (55.43 seconds). The Hawks also placed second in the 4x400 relay (3:41.13).
On the girls side, junior Clara Fox placed first in the javelin (126-08). In the 200 meters, freshmen Brynn Wilson and Calla Sprecher tied for second (personal-best 28.43 seconds). Sprecher also placed third in the long jump (15-0.25).
In the 800 meters, sophomore Mia Edwards placed first (season-best 2:28.74), junior Serena Sproles placed second (season-best 2:32.58) and senior Luci McCormick placed third (personal-best 2:32.74). McCormick also placed second in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:17.66) and Sproles placed third (5:24.89).
In the high jump, senior Brenna Berghold placed first (4-10), sophomore Kaylie Tedesco placed second (4-08) and junior Lizabeth Oberly placed third (4-06). Junior Ava Epler placed second in the shot put (33-04) and freshman Elizabeth Becker placed second in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 12:11.98).
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Tayler Cossins placed second (17.97 seconds) and junior Ava Capri placed third (18.67 seconds). Freshman Scotland Jones placed third in the 100 meters (13.55 seconds). The Hawks also placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:29.70).
Bozeman and Gallatin will next face off at a crosstown dual on Tuesday.
