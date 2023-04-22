Let the news come to you

With both the Dahlberg Invitational in Butte and the Optimist Invitational in Great Falls canceled due to inclement weather, the Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade track and field teams competed at the impromptu Belgrade Triangular Friday night.

Gallatin finished first in the boys team standings (85 points), with Belgrade in second (35) and Bozeman third (31). The Raptors also took first in the girls team standings (65.5), with Bozeman in second (44.5) and Belgrade in third (38).

On the boys side, Gallatin junior Nash Coley placed first in the 200 meters (personal-best 22.56 seconds), 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 14.97 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 39.65 seconds). Senior Carson Steckelberg placed first in the 1,600 meters (4:32.04) and third in the 800 meters (2:03.47). Sophomore Jack Murray also placed first in both the discus (personal-best 154 feet, 7 inches) and the shot put (50-02).


