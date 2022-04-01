The first few weeks of the season are always the most stressful for Bozeman head track and field coach Blaine Pederson.
Most of it boils down to logistics — registering every athlete, making sure assistant coaches have everything in order, checking equipment. Basically, making sure everything is ready to go for the upcoming season.
Once he has everything lined up, though, that’s when the fun begins.
“But really just being out here (is the best part) and I told the kids, ‘All my stress and everything is just gone when I’m here at practice and I’m with you guys,’” Pederson said. “In my mind, there’s nothing like the competition that track and field brings out. It’s just a lot of times people versus people and it brings out so many good qualities out of everybody.”
Bozeman opens the 2022 season with a local meet against Gallatin, Belgrade and Manhattan Saturday in Belgrade. Pederson said it will be nice to return to a more normalized schedule this season after the 2021 season was mostly relegated to duals against Class AA schools.
“I’m really excited to have some of the big invitational meets back,” Pederson said.
Gallatin head track and field coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith is also excited to start the season, especially with how the team has grown. The Raptors have 140 athletes for this year’s team, which Jaeger-Smith said is about 20 to 30 more than in 2021.
“I think it means these other students at Gallatin High have noticed our success in more ways than others,” Jaeger-Smith said. “I think it also means that the kids have been encouraging to have everybody come out for track. It’s a very inclusive sport.”
With the growth in numbers, Jaeger-Smith said one of her biggest goals is to take more kids to the Class AA state meet in May. Last season, the Raptors took 22 athletes.
This is also the first senior class at Gallatin High, which makes this season extra special for Jaeger-Smith.
“I’ve gotten really close with these athletes, so I’m just so excited to see the senior class specifically grow throughout these next couple months during the season,” Jaeger-Smith said. “And then ultimately hopefully setting them up for the best success they can have at the end of the season.”
For Bozeman, one of the keys for Pederson will be replacing seniors from last season.
“Every year the teams totally change, especially with track being a late specialization sport,” Pederson said. “You really see a lot of your point scorers, a lot of times, will be your seniors. So losing that leadership and those state points can be difficult.”
Pederson said there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for Bozeman track, which includes 159 athletes for the Hawks this season.
Seniors Hannah Schonhoff and Jenavieve Lynch — who signed to compete in track and field at Elon and Montana State, respectively, next year — are expected to be standouts. Schonhoff will look to defend her state title in the high jump, while Lynch will compete in shot put and discus.
Pederson also pointed to Hayley Burns, who placed sixth in the 3,200 meters at state last year, as a leader in the distance events. Burns — also the top runner on the Class AA state champion girls cross country team last fall — has “pretty exceptional range,” Pederson said. He added that Burns is expected to run in most distance events ranging from the 400 meters to the 3,200 meters.
On the boys side, Pederson said newcomers Jase Applebee and Trent Rogers — who are coming off a second-place finish at the Class AA state basketball tournament — will make an impact. Pederson added that they’re both still deciding what events they’ll compete in.
The trio of Connor Neil, Nathan Neil and Weston Brown will lead the distance events for the boys.
For Gallatin, Jaeger-Smith pointed to Tesse Kamps, who finished second in the shot put at state last year as a freshman. Olivia Collins will also be the “prime multi-event girl” for Gallatin, Jaeger-Smith said, as Collins went to state in the high jump and 200 meters last season. Collins was also a part of the girls 4x400-meter relay team that won the Eastern AA Divisional meet last season.
On the boys side, seniors Noah Dahlke (100 meters, 200 meters) and Tyler Gilman (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles) will look to repeat their respective doubles at state from last season. Junior Carson Steckelberg — who placed third at the Class AA state cross country meet last fall — will lead the distance group. And senior Landry Cooley will look to return to state after a fourth-place finish in the javelin last year.
As the season begins this weekend, Jaeger-Smith said she’s looking for leaders to emerge for the Raptors. To help that along, Gallatin will name team captains and focus more on team-building.
The hope, she said, is to build up that team camaraderie that made high school track and field special when she competed.
“You don’t always remember what place or what time you got or what mark you got in an event,” Jaeger-Smith said. “But the memories, the friendship and the teamwork is what I remember. So I think that’s what I’m going to look for overall as a big, big, big picture goal.”
As for Bozeman, Pederson said he always has two goals for each season: make track fun enough that kids will come back the next year and to win a team state championship, such as the title won by the Bozeman girls in 2019.
“(Winning a team state title is) really such a special opportunity that not a lot of people get to experience,” Pederson said. “So if we can kind of put that as one of our goals, I think that’s something the kids would have to hold onto and remember for the rest of their lives.”