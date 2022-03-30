One of the most exciting aspects of last season for Bozeman head coach Shannon Bilbao was the bond formed between her players.
And heading into the 2022 season — which begins at noon Saturday as the Hawks take on Helena High at home — Bilbao is looking to continue that strong team chemistry.
That includes team-building activities after every Friday practice. For example, last week Bozeman participated in a game of “backwards wiffleball," where players run the bases backwards, throw with their opposite arm and hit from the other side of the plate.
All in the name of having fun and getting to know teammates a little better.
“It’s really fun because it kind of puts everybody on the same level,” Bilbao said. “I think that they’re really going to be able to enjoy just doing something completely different.”
Building that camaraderie has been crucial as Bilbao continues to build this Bozeman program. Last season the Hawks went 1-21, and one of their biggest challenges, Bilbao said, was inexperience. She added that the split between Gallatin and Bozeman left a “pretty dramatic hit” to the number of players on the team.
“There were often times we were not able to have nine players that had actually played softball before,” Bilbao said. “That challenge was pretty great. We definitely had huge improvement, with that being said. But as far as numbers (last season), it was pretty tough.”
Bilbao said Bozeman is looking to have about 15 players this season and that she’s seeing steady improvement in practice thus far.
“We have some wonderful incoming freshmen coming in, and we still have some of our upperclassmen that we had before,” Bilbao said. “So we definitely are moving in the right direction.”
That growth mindset also applies to Gallatin softball, which opens its season at home at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Helena Capital.
Head coach JD Emmert said the Raptors have 20 players on the roster this season. He even had to make cuts after tryouts, which he hopes to “never have to do that again.”
At the same time, Emmert said having that many kids try out is an exciting sign of the development of Gallatin softball.
“I think that comes from one, the girls in the program are good girls and people want to be around them,” Emmert said. “And then we just keep showing up and being present and giving them an opportunity to be at open gym and get to know us and show up in the weight room. It’s really exciting to see that many girls (at tryouts).”
Emmert is also hoping to build off the “learning experience” of last season, in which the Raptors finished 2-17.
“I was super proud of the way the girls competed last year,” Emmert said. “We didn’t have a ton of wins, but it was a great group of girls doing everything they could to improve and kind of seeing the bigger picture stuff.”
As they look ahead to the 2022 season, both Bilbao and Emmert are expecting leaders to step for their respective squads. For Bozeman, Bilbao said she’ll look to senior Josie Laufenberg and junior Tailyn Black.
“I’m so excited to have (Laufenberg) have the opportunity to be a leader and be able to help support some of those younger players coming up,” Bilbao said.
And while Emmert said all his players have leadership qualities, he pointed to his two seniors — Makyah Albrecht and Rosalie Elder — along with junior Rhianna Aschcraft as standouts for this season.
“I’m going to look to that senior class just as two very mature kids that will be kind of a great lynchpin for us, regardless of wherever they end up playing,” Emmert said. “Their maturity will be really beneficial to us.”
The first chance to see how far each team has come is this weekend. Bilbao said Bozeman’s season opener will be her first chance to “truly see my players.”
“It’s really hard to see what all they can do when you’re in a practice,” Bilbao said. “And I’m really excited to see in that first game how the players are able to react in a game situation.”
Emmert feels similarly, as he hopes Gallatin will be “relentless” in its opening matchup.
“Start to finish, regardless of what the score is, be relentless,” Emmert said. “Hustle in and out of the dugout. Be aggressive. Make great plays and let the score take care of itself — win or lose. I think we’ll see that out of our girls this year.”