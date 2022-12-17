Competing alongside nearly 100 teams from all across the state of Montana, Bozeman and Gallatin wrestling competed at the CMR Holiday Wrestling Classic this weekend.
Bozeman finished 29th as a team on the boys side (72 points), while the girls finished in 47th (48 points). Gallatin placed 51st on the boys side (45 points) and 85th on the girls side (13.5 points).
For the Hawks, Avery Allen placed first at 145 pounds, going 5-0. He won by fall over Whitehall’s Dane Hoover (43 seconds), Columbia Falls’ Billy Gustafson (1:00), Missoula Sentinel’s Luke Widman (0:48) and Laurel’s Aden Winder (0:58). He defeated Billings West’s Jesse Aarness by major decision (10-0) in the championship match.
Dawkin Schmidt also placed fifth for the Hawks at 132 pounds. Schmidt lost by fall to Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez (1:53), but rattled off wins against Great Falls CMR’s Adam Cooper (fall, 1:36), Missoula Big Sky’s Dillon Courtney (fall, 0:49), Butte Central’s James Holmes (sudden victory, 10-8), and Whitehall’s Ivar Radcliffe (fall, 2:22). He also earned a win over CMR’s Landon De La Garza by medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Elsewhere for Bozeman was Griffin Fosdal at 103 (1-2), Stetson Tripp at 113 (0-2), Christian Steele at 120 (0-2), Jack Montoya at 138 (4-2), Pi Taylor at 152 (0-2) and Hector Gallegos at 205 (0-2).
Kaitlyn Thorn placed first at 145 pounds on the girls side for Bozeman as well. She defeated Billings Skyview’s Olivia Brannon (fall, 0:21), Glasgow’s Madison Lamb (decision, 9-3), Conrad’s McKenna Jones (fall, 3:08) and Lewistown’s Lidia D‘Hooge (fall, 4:41). Thorn beat Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel in the championship match (decision, 7-3).
Gena Pannell also placed sixth at 138 pounds. After losing to Helena Capital’s Lily Bennum (fall, 0:52), Pannell beat Conrad’s Serena Henry (forfeit), Kalispell Flathead’s Meadow Smith (fall, 1:26) and Helena’s Lanie Russell (decision, 6-2). She lost to Yasmine Tatsey-McKay (fall, 0:31) in the fifth-place match.
Rounding out the girls team was Maddie Lewis at 126 (1-5) and Em Williamson at 138 (0-5).
For Gallatin, Cobe Binenstock competed at 103 (0-2), Talan Trettin at 113 (0-2), Dean Christie at 120 (2-2), Isaiah Christensen at 126 (2-2), Sam Talbot at 132 (2-2), Ridge McGovern at 138 (0-2), Silas Eddins at 145 (0-2), Evan Hansard at 152 (8-3), Cooper McGovern at 160 (8-3), Tucker McKay at 170 (1-2), Tommy Springman at 182 (0-2) and JD McWalter at heavyweight (0-2).
On the girls side, Ashlyn Cataldo wrestled at 126 (2-2) and Tatum Crawford at 132 (2-2).
