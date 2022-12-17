Let the news come to you

Chronicle Staff

Competing alongside nearly 100 teams from all across the state of Montana, Bozeman and Gallatin wrestling competed at the CMR Holiday Wrestling Classic this weekend.

Bozeman finished 29th as a team on the boys side (72 points), while the girls finished in 47th (48 points). Gallatin placed 51st on the boys side (45 points) and 85th on the girls side (13.5 points).


