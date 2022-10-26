Let the news come to you

Nate Cullingworth couldn’t believe it.

After Bozeman controlled possession for much of the first half, the Billings Senior midfielder capitalized on two chances in quick succession to put the Broncs up 2-0.

The first came off a free kick in the 31st minute. Senior forward Lucas Thompson sent the ball in from outside the box, which was then knocked away by Bozeman junior goalkeeper Oliver Olsen. The ball then bounced off the left post and behind Olsen, leaving an open net for Senior.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

