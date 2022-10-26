Nate Cullingworth couldn’t believe it.
After Bozeman controlled possession for much of the first half, the Billings Senior midfielder capitalized on two chances in quick succession to put the Broncs up 2-0.
The first came off a free kick in the 31st minute. Senior forward Lucas Thompson sent the ball in from outside the box, which was then knocked away by Bozeman junior goalkeeper Oliver Olsen. The ball then bounced off the left post and behind Olsen, leaving an open net for Senior.
Cullingworth was there for the tap-in. He said his dad always tells him to crash the goal on free kicks because “you never know what’s going to happen.”
“It was just a little bit of fortune,” Cullingworth said. “That's what we need in the semifinals. That's what we got.”
The second goal came about three minutes later, when Cullingworth had the ball just outside the box. On a whim, he curled in a shot that bounced off the left post and into the back of the net.
He then ran to the corner to celebrate with his teammates, right hand over his mouth in complete shock — especially since, as a right-footed player, he scored with his left.
“It was amazing,” Cullingworth said. “A surreal feeling just scoring and just seeing the joy (from my team).”
Cullingworth’s two-goal performance was enough for Eastern No. 3 seed Senior to defeat Eastern No. 1 seed Bozeman 2-0 in the Class AA boys soccer semifinals Wednesday at Bozeman High. The win sends the Broncs (13-2-2) to the Class AA championship Saturday against Western No. 1 seed Missoula Hellgate.
“It feels crazy,” second-year Billings Senior coach Jace Beck said. “But in reality, this was our goal and I'm just glad to be a part of a team that was able to reach their goal.”
This was also the third straight win over Bozeman this season, following a 3-1 win on Aug. 30 and a 2-1 win on Sept. 29. Cullingworth chalked up the victories to “amazing defense” while Beck said the team believed it was "our time” to compete at the highest level.
“All props to Bozeman because they've been a great team for many years, including this year,” Beck said. “It feels really good to be able to play a competitive game against a good team and come out victorious.”
Beck added that his team understands each game “comes in waves,” meaning the Broncs had to take advantage of each scoring opportunity, like on Cullingworth’s two goals.
“Defensive effort and offensive effort, then being able to take chances and being opportunistic and letting them rip from crazy angles,” Beck said. “Sometimes it comes off, but if you don't try, it doesn't work.”
However, Bozeman was the one creating most of the chances. Whether it be free kicks, corners or simply dribbling into the box, the Hawks consistently found scoring opportunities.
“I think we performed well (offensively),” Bozeman coach Hunter Terry said. “In the first half, we just kind of struggled to put things in between the posts. We were putting a lot of balls over the goal.”
Because of that, Terry told his team to stay the course in the second half despite trailing 2-0.
“We talked about some weak areas that we wanted to exploit and to be patient,” Terry said. “We really didn't give up that many chances. One was from a set piece. Their second goal was really good, but it was from an area that is normally not that dangerous.”
Bozeman seniors Torren Hill and Simon Kinzler helped lead the charge, imploring their teammates to not give up and try to score early after the break.
Meanwhile, Cullingworth stepped up for the Broncs as a vocal leader when play resumed.
“It starts with one,” Cullingworth said. “So if I start screaming, everyone else builds up and we were not letting anything through.”
Bozeman continued to send numbers forward, winning more free kicks and corners. Hill almost scored several times, such as his redirect off a free kick that just went left of the net in the 70th minute. Beck said he was proud of his team for sticking to the game plan of winning 50-50 balls and “having each other’s back.”
On the other side, Terry commended seniors Casper Lemley, Aidan Roos, Griffin Conner, Hill and sophomore Kale Edwards for looking to score the full 80 minutes.
“I have an amazing group of seniors and great leadership. Everyone fought really hard,” Terry said. “They fought the whole game.”
Bozeman ends the season with a record of 12-3-1, having secured the Eastern AA No. 1 seed for a fifth-straight year. Terry said he “couldn’t be more proud” of how the Hawks played in 2022.
“They worked so hard the whole year,” Terry said. “They believed in me. They did everything I asked them to do.”
For Senior, Beck said the Broncs will rest and take some time to celebrate this win before starting to prepare for Hellgate in the title game.
“It's a good feeling beating Bozeman three times in one season to staple that we are the best team on the east side,” Beck said. “We still have one more game, and all the boys are very well aware of that.”
