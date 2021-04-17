Belgrade picked up a 23-3 win against Bozeman on Saturday by collecting 17 hits and taking advantage of six Hawks errors.
Ten different Panthers earned hits in the game. Shaylis Osler and Taylor Thomas led the way with three apiece. Thomas also had a home run and drove in a team-high four runs.
Ella Seaman needed just 46 pitches to get through the game’s five innings for Belgrade. She allowed three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Bozeman’s Karly Stromberg went 2 for 2 with a home run and two runs scored in the game. Lili Brown, Tailyn Black, Tanli Croy and Rosalie Elder each had one hit each. Croy and Elder added one RBI each.
Bozeman also suffered an 18-0 loss to Billings Senior on Saturday. Brown had the Hawks' lone hit in the game.
