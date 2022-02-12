BILLINGS — Bozeman senior Gavin Millard lowered his head, taking a second to collect himself on the mat.
Still in shock, he walked up to the man who’s pushed him to this point, his dad Josh who sat in to help coach Gavin in his final match as a Hawk.
“All glory to God, first of all,” Millard said. “I can’t thank Him enough for giving me the opportunity to wrestle these past six or seven years.”
Millard — with the help of his teammates, coaches and dad — worked his way to a third-place finish in the 182-pound bracket at the Class AA tournament at MetraPark Arena on Saturday. To do so, he defeated Billings West’s Chris Garcia by fall in 4 minutes, 20 seconds.
He said it was extra special to have his dad alongside him.
“It was awesome to have him in my corner as a final hoo-rah,” Millard said.
Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said it was one of his favorite sports moments he’s ever witnessed.
“We were really blessed to have (Millard) come in as a senior and just be a great leader for us,” Dellwo said. “Anyone who gets to be around that guy for the rest of time is going to be blessed. He wrestled as good of a match as he could’ve wrestled in that last match.
“And seeing those emotions — that’s the beautiful thing about this event. It is very emotional. Sometimes it goes both ways, and we happened to be on the other side of things, on the positive side of things.”
Millard was one of four Bozeman wrestlers to place at state, joining teammates Avery Allen (first, 152 pounds), Hudson Wiens (third, 285 pounds) and Matteah Jones (fifth, 170 pounds on the girls side). As a team, Bozeman finished in 10th place for Class AA with 69.5 points.
Allen was the final Bozeman wrestler to compete at state, ending his season the same as his previous two years — with another state championship. This time, it came in the form of a spotless technical fall, 15-0, in 4:00 against Great Falls’ Dylan Block.
Allen — who Dellwo calls “the face of the program” for Bozeman — is now 75% of the way to his ultimate goal of winning four state titles.
“I know I had a lot of pressure, a lot to lose, so I had to keep my head in the right place,” Allen said. “All season working with great partners really helped. And making sure I end (the season) on top is the best feeling.”
Throughout this run to a third state title, Allen’s kept a noticeable self-awareness about him. Shortly after his win at divisionals, he noted how everyone at state would be gunning for his top spot, making the road back that much more difficult.
The atmosphere was different than last year too; due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state tournament was held at Kalispell Flathead High instead of its usual location in Billings.
Yet through the noise and pressure to continue performing at the highest level, Allen said he keeps his mind focused on the end goal. Trusting his training. Taking every match seriously. Staying in the moment.
“I couldn’t let that get in my way,” Allen said. “I had to stay wrestling, stay moving, stay on my stuff that I know. And keeping in my head that I still know what I’m doing.”
The Bozeman coaching staff was cognizant of the pressure also. To help, Dellwo said one of his assistant coaches, Landon Davis, instilled some wisdom before action on Friday.
“He goes, ‘You can’t let the highs be too high. You can’t let the lows be too low. You wrestle the matches and do what you know,'" Dellwo said. "And it’s true.
“So if they’re around us and it’s not right before a match, we’re joking around and having a good time. And then we get ready for the match — mental preparation, do the warmup that you always do and let’s go out there the way we know how to wrestle. And those guys, they all did it this weekend.”
Both Allen and Millard said they couldn’t have gotten to this point without the help of their teammates and coaches. And to have four wrestlers place at state — including the trio who finished in the top three — is an added bonus.
“Working with them every day, seeing how much they improve is awesome,” Allen said. “Especially Gavin, just moving here to Montana and showing up at the tournament like he’s been there before and knows what he’s doing. It’s awesome, especially to do it with two other guys.
“I mean, the whole team did well, too. (There’s still always) more to work on, more to improve on. It’s fun though, man.”
It was also special, Dellwo said, for Jones, Millard and Wiens to all pin their opponents. Jones started things off with a win by fall in 36 seconds over Glacier’s Audrey Goodsell, followed by Millard’s win and Wiens’ win by fall (1:33) over Senior’s Maxx Lee.
“It’s unbelievable,” Dellwo said. “We talked about peaking at the right time and that’s what you want to see. And those guys, they’ve put in the work and they did all the right things. And it paid off in the end.”
Dellwo added that he wants Bozeman to build upon this weekend. That starts with having more wrestlers make it to Saturday, and that happens by following in the footsteps of Millard, Allen, Wiens and Jones. It’s all in hope of making more of those special moments.
“I hope what (the rest of the team sees) between those four that placed this weekend, hard work and dedication pays off,” Dellwo said. “We’re going to have to do a little bit of stuff in the offseason. Let’s keep the rust off and when we come back next year we’re a little better off than where we left off this year. And I think our guys and gals are ready to do that.”