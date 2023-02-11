BILLINGS — Bleeding from his right eye, Avery Allen looked around the arena with the referee raising his right hand.
Allen held up a four with his left hand, pointing to his loved ones in the crowd there to witness his historic moment, a mission four years in the making.
With a first-period pin of Great Falls’ Kale Baumann in the Class AA 145-pound final, Allen earned his fourth state title Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. He became the 40th Montana high school wrestler to win four titles, joining Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez, who entered the exclusive club two matches earlier at 132 pounds.
“I watched so many great wrestlers come from the state of Montana and I look up to so many of those guys,” Allen said. “And being able to be a part of it and be in that culture and seeing little kids, being able to clap their hands as you come off the mat — that’s what it’s all about. I’m just appreciative to everybody. It’s been one that I’ve been waiting for for a long time.”
Allen is the first Bozeman wrestler to win four titles since Leif Schroeder, Allen’s former practice partner, in 2020.
“It’s special to carry that tradition with him, and I’m happy for the rest of my future,” Allen said. “I’m just glad that I love this sport, especially wrestling here in Montana and growing up here.”
Allen’s clinching victory came in somewhat surprising fashion. Outside of the fact he doesn’t normally bleed during matches, he was expecting to go for multiple takedowns. He came in with the mindset that anything could happen. Instead, he won by fall in 1 minute, 17 seconds.
“It was a lot of fun to be a part of it, a very small part of it,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “That kid’s special, and he’s going to do special things in the future.”
The entire moment was surreal, Allen added, as the Bozeman senior grappled with this being his final match at the high school level.
“This ‘Bozeman’ right here on the singlet, it means so much,” Allen said. “That’s where I became a wrestler, and that’s where I ended it, for my high school career at least. But I’m just happy that I got to wear this singlet out here for my fourth (title).”
Allen was also happy to do so alongside his “teammates and brothers,” which included four other placers Saturday. Sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn placed first in the girls tournament (145 pounds), junior Hudson Wiens placed third (285 pounds), senior Elijah Carroll placed fourth (126) and senior Jack Montoya placed sixth (138).
“They’re amazing individuals, every single one of these kids that we coach,” Dellwo said. “I know everyone here at the state tournament put in time, blood, sweat and tears, all that stuff. And when you get to witness it firsthand and see it pay off the way it did for those guys, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Thorn defeated Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel (5-3 Dec.) to become the Hawks’ first girls wrestling state champion. It was also Thorn’s 16th birthday. Her teammates and coaches formed a circle around her after the match to sing and celebrate.
“It’s really cool, honestly, just to set that mark and let everyone in Bozeman know this is a sport,” Thorn said. “It’s possible to be good, even with what was shown beforehand because there’s no girls (at Bozeman High) that have won state. And then it’ll hopefully build the program.”
Thorn had previously wrestled against Gershmel earlier this season, including a victory at the CMR Holiday Classic last December. Thorn said she kept reminding herself of the importance of this rematch and to minimize mistakes. She also wanted to keep Gershmel moving, which came in handy during the third period.
With the score tied 2-2 at the end of the second, Thorn managed to escape and later secured a takedown to seal the match. Thorn said she fed off the energy of the Hawks contingent in the coaches corner, which erupted when the clock hit zeros.
After 15 months of work, Thorn was a state champion.
“It just feels good to be able to know that I worked super hard in the offseason and during my freshman season to be here,” Thorn said.
The other Hawk to place in the top three was Wiens, who defeated Billings Senior’s Maxx Lee (fall 2:18) to earn third place for the second consecutive year. Lee was also the wrestler Wiens beat to place third last year, and the two have faced off multiple times since then.
“It’s a love/hate relationship because when you wrestle a guy so often, they kind of get to know your tendencies,” Wiens said. “So you’ve got to kind of come up with something new every time. I hadn’t used the same move to pin him once.”
Wiens added that it was “bittersweet” to place third, especially after dropping his semifinals match to Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh (fall 2:40). Wiens said he refocused after the loss, telling himself it was “time to go back to work” and get to his offense quicker on the mat. It resulted in two wins, a product of the growth he’s made this season, he said.
“I was going for the finals, but it’s where God wanted it to all happen,” Wiens said. “It was God’s plan all along and where he wanted me to be in this part of the season.”
Dellwo said he’ll remember all the highs from this past season, including a winning record in dual meets and several standout performances in tournaments, like on Saturday.
“We’re going to try to build on that,” Dellwo said. “We’re losing a few seniors next year. We’re going to have to do some rebuilding. But we’ve got the right mindset.”
Gallatin coach reflects on year three of wrestling program
After some tough battles at the Eastern AA Divisional, Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich knew it would be an “uphill battle” for his wrestlers at state the following week. It would require some upsets for the Raptors to place.
That didn’t transpire this weekend, as this young Gallatin team didn’t place at the Class AA tournament. But Laslovich was “super proud of the effort,” especially with how his team fought throughout the weekend.
“Sometimes when you’re outmanned in any sport, it’s easy to give up. It’s easy to not fight,” Laslovich said. “And I didn’t see that out of any of our guys.”
The Raptors return several members of this season’s state qualifying team — including sophomore Cooper McGovern and junior Talan Trettin — next season. Laslovich said this state tournament will be a “huge motivator,” especially for the youngest wrestlers on the team.
He added that this weekend also showed how the Raptors continue building momentum as a program.
“I think anybody would be excited to be coaching these guys and excited about our team,” Laslovich said. “I feel super lucky that I’m in my position and get to coach them because they’re great. I couldn’t be more excited about the future.”
