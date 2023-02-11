Let the news come to you

BILLINGS — Bleeding from his right eye, Avery Allen looked around the arena with the referee raising his right hand.

Allen held up a four with his left hand, pointing to his loved ones in the crowd there to witness his historic moment, a mission four years in the making.

With a first-period pin of Great Falls’ Kale Baumann in the Class AA 145-pound final, Allen earned his fourth state title Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. He became the 40th Montana high school wrestler to win four titles, joining Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez, who entered the exclusive club two matches earlier at 132 pounds.


