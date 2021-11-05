After winning first set, Bozeman volleyball falls in divisional semifinals By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman’s Carissa Stratman goes up for a spike during a match against Great Falls CMR earlier this season at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeni Anderson described Bozeman’s first set Friday as “beautiful.”The head coach said the Hawks “came out on fire” against No. 2-seeded Billings West in the semifinals of the Eastern AA Divisional on Friday in Billings. Despite that start, the Hawks couldn’t finish the match how they wanted.West defeated No. 3-seeded Bozeman 22-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. “We just lost a little steam and our passing broke down,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of hard to recover when that happens.”Anderson noted the Hawks (21-5) limited unforced errors while their hitters were aggressive. They also passed consistently well.“Just to play our game, control what’s on our side of the court,” Anderson said of her team’s strategy. “There’s nothing you can do about what they do on their side. There’s nothing you can do about height differences or anything like that, but we can do our best together on our side and see what happens.”Ultimately, West (23-2) won three straight sets to take the win.Carissa Stratman led the Hawks with 15 kills and 15 digs. Jenavieve Lynch added 11 kills, 12 digs and tied Bria Isley for a team-high three blocks. Isley also tallied nine kills. Clara Fox assisted on 35 of Bozeman’s 40 kills and added 12 digs. Kira Tedesco paced the Hawks with three aces and recorded 12 digs. Otylia Clements had an ace as well.“There were a lot of really incredible moments throughout where the whole team played as a single unit, and that’s kind of what we’ve been going for all season,” Anderson said. “We just need to be able to sustain that for a whole match against a No. 1 and No. 2 seed.”The Hawks advanced to the semifinals following a 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win against Billings Skyview on Thursday.The Hawks tallied 10 aces in the match, led by five from Fox and three from Lynch. Fox also fueled the team with 36 assists.Stratman recorded 14 kills. Lynch and Isley followed with 12 kills each. Lynch and Kacelyn Kinney shared the team lead in blocks with four each. Clements collected 13 digs, while Tedesco and Stratman each had 12.Bozeman will face No. 4 seed and crosstown rival Gallatin in a loser-out match at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Hawks defeated the Raptors twice in the regular season, once in four sets at Gallatin and in a sweep in Bozeman’s gym.Anderson said Bozeman’s mentality will remain the same despite the opponent.“Control our side of the court. Stay hungry and then enjoy the game,” Anderson said. “It’s a significant game, right? If you lose that, you don’t get to go to state. So we’re more focused on that than who’s on the other side.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Sport Volleyball Hawk Carissa Stratman Gallatin Jenavieve Lynch Kira Tedesco Semifinal ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets