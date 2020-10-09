Britlyn Mailey tried to be in the practice gym as much as she could.
The Bozeman senior focused on serving and serve receive in the offseason. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, she had to work on these skills without her fellow Hawks.
Mailey realizes the importance of forming bonds with her teammates. Without club or summer seasons, building up team chemistry was challenging at first during preseason practices. But after a few weeks, the Hawks believed they’ve finally started to build momentum.
The Hawks are 4-3 in Eastern AA play this year. And with a winning record, they believe they’ve shown the potential of reaching the Class AA tournament at the end of the season.
“I’ve known these girls for years, and they are hard workers, good people especially,” Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said. “You put those two things together, and you get some pretty incredible things.”
The Hawks, even despite the limitations they’ve faced and with a first-year head coach, didn’t want to fall short of the program’s standards of success.
Mailey grew up watching the Hawks, including her sister, win. She always wanted to do that, too.
“Everybody is working toward one goal,” Mailey said. “We all want to win. We all want to get to state.”
Hawks senior Kamryn Larson agreed she felt her team wasn’t as prepared compared to other seasons right away. Anderson said passing, especially serve receive, was the most pivotal issue.
That’s why they spent the majority of their first weeks of practice working on exactly that. The Hawks, Anderson said, couldn’t do much if they can’t pass effectively.
Anderson said the improvement from Day 1, though, was “incredible.” For example, now that their passing is up to par, they can begin speeding up their offense and focus on their blocks and other aspects of the game.
Maybe most importantly, the Hawks feel they’ve improved their communication and chemistry. They’ve built trust with one another, which simply is a result of playing together more.
“I feel like we’re really connecting with each other. There’s a really good team dynamic now, and we’re all just getting the hang of things,” Larson said. “(Chemistry) means everything. That’s how people win state championships is the togetherness of the team.”
“Everyone in the Hawk program has the same mindset,” Larson added. “Play for the team first and yourself second. So whoever we’re playing with, they’re there to win.”
Both Larson and Mailey pointed to Bozeman’s win over Billings Senior on Sept. 26 as the moment when this chemistry was on display.
The Hawks didn’t have their whole team, and still don’t, due to self-quarantining. Anderson expects her team to be fully available by next week. But for that Senior match, the Hawks were without Montana State commit JoJo Radick and Karly Stromberg, two of Bozeman’s most experienced players, as they had been quarantined due to coronavirus contact tracing.
Anderson noted how much the Hawks showed their dedication to each other. The team talked to Radick and Stromberg before the match over the phone to show support.
After winning the first set, Mailey said the Hawks realized how much they were clicking. From that point, they were determined to earn a sweep.
“It was as if they wanted to make sure we keep this high standard we have regardless of who’s out there,” Anderson said. “They did it for those girls who weren’t there, and they did it for the program, for the legacy and for each other. It was really amazing.”
They finished with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 win. Without key contributors, Anderson said Bozeman’s JV players have “so much talent” that they can step in whenever needed.
“It’s the best feeling,” Mailey said. “We knew we could do it.”
Anderson said the key to building for the rest of the season will be remaining focused at practice. For her players, she said that’s a positive thing considering the stresses resulting from the pandemic.
While the rest of the world seems to be chaotic, Anderson said volleyball hasn’t changed. She’s tried to keep the environment in practice lighthearted but also purposeful. They still have goals in mind.
Larson is thankful she’s playing with the rest of her fellow seniors.
“It’s been really fun, even though it’s not really normal,” she said. “I’m just trying to make the most of it. Once I get into the gym, it’s the same as it’s always been. It’s just volleyball. It’s just really nice to get away from the real world, get on the court and just play the game I love.
“I just love it. I don’t know what I would’ve done without it.”
