Hunter Terry watched his team cruise to a shutout win, not from the sideline, but from a confined vehicle.
The Bozeman head coach told the Chronicle over the phone on Tuesday night he was deemed a close contact to someone with COVID-19 after working alongside that individual in a classroom last week. Terry tested negative, but he was still self-quarantining until Friday.
The Hawks defeated Belgrade 9-0 at home Tuesday. Their senior night ceremony was postponed to another game because a Bozeman senior was also deemed a close contact in the same classroom. Terry declined to provide the name of the player. Terry said he cannot ask if his players have the coronavirus, but the coach said the player is “super healthy” and is expected to return to play soon.
The Hawks (9-1) remain one of the top teams in the Eastern AA. They're scheduled to play at Billings Senior on Saturday.
“This has been a year of plenty of adversity,” Terry said, “and my players have stayed the course when it could easily get off course.”
Terry said no one else on the team was required to self-quarantine. He added the contact tracing had little impact on the rest of the school.
He complimented Bozeman High for its use of a blended model that includes remote and in-person learning. This allowed for the contract tracing to have little effect on others at the school.
“The blended model at the high school works really well,” Terry said. “They have a really good system.”
Terry also noted how proud he is of his players for taking safety measures seriously. They’ve washed their hands before and after games and have been diligent about wearing masks and social distancing.
The Hawks soccer teams have been commended before by school administration for closely abiding by these measures.
“It’s the right thing to do. Player safety is first and foremost in my program,” Terry said. “We take COVID protocol super serious, and we will continue to take COVID protocol super serious, not just because it’s protocol or policy, but because it’s the right thing to do.”
Terry estimated he’s coached over 260 matches in his tenure and said Tuesday felt “just as important as the first one.” He said he’s only missed one other match when he was a best man in a wedding and one other practice for the birth of his son.
“It’s hard for me to not be on the sideline. It’s harder for me than anyone else,” Terry said. “My program is doing fine because of the dedication I have from players and commitment I have from coaches.”
Terry has had online meetings with his team. For the past few days, he’s been content with his “amazing coaching staff” handling more responsibilities in his absence.
He is still eager to return to practice.
“I’m super excited to get back to training. I’m super excited to get back to the game,” Terry said. “This has been super hard.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.