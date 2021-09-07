Ursula Vlases scores twice in Bozeman girls soccer win over Belgrade By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman junior Ursula Vlases (6) moves the ball upfield during a game against Billings Senior on Aug. 26 at Bozeman High. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ursula Vlases’ two goals came at critical junctures.The Bozeman junior scored in the sixth minute Tuesday evening against Belgrade to notch the always-critical first goal. Her second came in the 67th minute, providing the team with the second-half spark it needed to close out a 5-1 victory over the Panthers at Bozeman High.“I think it picked up the intensity of the game,” Vlases said of her first goal, “and helped motivate the team to keep up the pressure.” Pressure was never a problem for the Hawks (3-2) as they kept regular control of the ball on Belgrade’s side of the field. Coupled with more than a dozen corner kicks, Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon said her team found success by playing “a little simpler and smarter” than the team showed during its 0-2 start to the season.“I think we’re connecting on simple passes, we’re making combination plays on the outside and the inside,” Cannon said, “and we’re creating good scoring opportunities, and that’s really what we’re looking for.”Vlases got that effort started early off an assist from Miles Al-chokhachy. Darby Hannan scored on a penalty kick four minutes later for a 2-0 lead.Sabrina Scurry added to the lead with a goal in the 17th minute off an assist from Sidney Kirsch.The Panthers (2-3) got on the board right before halftime on a free kick from Grace Garvert that looped into the top right corner of the goal beyond the reach of Bozeman freshman goalie Karly Jordan.That was the last goal until Vlases’ second of the game, a short header, found its way in midway through the second half. Lucy Al-chokhachy assisted on the goal.Cannon said the momentum had gotten “stale” after halftime, and Vlases’ goal helped liven it up once more.“In the second half it felt like we had one coming, but we weren’t getting it so it was pretty nice to put one in there,” Cannon said.Bozeman senior Sami Murphy scored right at the end to complete the scoring. Miles Al-chokhachy assisted once more on that play. The Panthers wrapped up a grueling stretch of their first five games in 11 days, a schedule created in part by the lack of referee availability earlier in the season. Head coach Carl Bridwell said despite the condensed schedule and Tuesday’s loss, the team has shown remarkable progress.“This is the best team play I’ve seen from my girls,” he said. “At Belgrade, you always end up getting really good athletes and you bank on that, and that’s what I’ve done in previous seasons, but this is the best team play.”Bridwell said he expects further growth from his team once he has more time to prepare full practice plans — instead of relying on pre- and post-game sessions to conduct most of his tutelage.“They’re going to keep improving from this point on, and I’m excited for what they’re going to accomplish,” he said. “I don’t think they should keep their heads down. I hope they don’t.”One certain bright spot Tuesday was the play of senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Turner, who finished with 17 saves. She earned Cannon’s praise for keeping Belgrade competitive in the face of near-constant pressure.Bridwell was similarly complimentary.“She’s been doing that since she was a sophomore. She’s fantastic, and wherever she goes for college she’s going to do the same thing,” he said. “Mackenzie is phenomenal, and that’s not something I ever take lightly.”Vlases sees the Hawks’ 0-2 start as the result of the players getting reacquainted with each other after an offseason of competing for different teams. She thinks the last three games, which the team has won by a combined score of 11-1, are more representative of what the team can do at full strength.“We’ve come together, and we’re all on the same page of what we’re doing and how to play together,” she said. “I think we’re doing really well, and the team dynamic is amazing.”It was plain to see on Tuesday that the team is being careful with the ball and picking its spots wisely. Cannon wants to see that trend continue.“There’s a balance between passing around and creating a real scoring opportunity and trying to get it into a dangerous place,” she said. “To me, if we’re doing stuff like that, we’re doing really well. I’m proud of the team for getting better and being precise in those attacking areas.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erika Cannon Ursula Vlases Sport Football Team Goal Carl Bridwell Scoring Mackenzie Turner Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets