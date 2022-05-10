As is common with brothers, T.J. and Oliver Ward are fiercely competitive with each other.
Growing up in a family that is serious about its tennis, their matches tended to be intense and emotional.
“We used to hate each other while playing against each other,” said older brother T.J., a senior at Bozeman.
T.J.’s final year of high school tennis has overlapped with freshman Oliver’s first, though. They’ve played doubles this season, though not always together. Their pairing is a relatively new development for the Hawks, but it’s working out quite well. They are 4-0 this year, with three wins coming in the last week
“Playing together, it’s been really weird because we’ve never been on the same side before,” T.J. said. “It feels like every week we get more confident because we’re learning to play together and we’re growing.”
Playing at No. 3 doubles, they won in a third-set tiebreaker last Thursday against Gallatin’s Graham and Jonas Overton (also brothers) and again on Tuesday morning against Belgrade’s Noah Winkler and Lewis Rorabaugh without dropping a game. On Tuesday afternoon, they beat the Overton brothers again 6-1, 6-3. With their wins Tuesday, they contributed to an 8-0 win against the Panthers and a 7-1 win against the Raptors.
“It felt like we were a lot more focused this time around and we played a lot better (than last week against Gallatin). We were all in sync. It was nice to see us improve from last time,” Oliver said. “That brother dynamic works very well.”
Bozeman’s boys all around found great success in their two matches Tuesday.
Blake Phillippi, Ben Stern, Pau Casas and Gabe Vicens all won against their Belgrade and Gallatin opponents in singles play. Joining the Wards in doubles play, Nate Brooks and Joe Monson at No. 2 and Ben Wilson and Skyler Smith at No. 4 each won twice. The No. 4 pairing did so without dropping a game. The No. 1 team of Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford won 6-0, 6-3 against Belgrade’s Jarek Carlson and Andrew Simon.
Gallatin’s No. 1 doubles team of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff earned the lone Raptors point by beating Raynovich and Sanford 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4.
Earlier in the day against Belgrade, Gallatin won 8-0. Braeden Butler, Emerson Fry, Wynn Wagner and Kearen Samsel all won their singles matches. Farne and Schonhoff won at No. 1 doubles. Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen won at No. 2 doubles, Jamie Dahman and Jonas Overton won in the third spot and Max DeFanti and Zach Dobbs won at No. 4.
The season is winding down, with the Eastern AA Divisional next week and the state tournament the week after. T.J. Ward has never been to the state meet, though he remembers losing in the qualifying match a year ago. He’d like to get there this year as a way to cap his career.
“I just want to come away from this season feeling like I accomplished something,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been building for the last three years. My goal is to go into divisionals and play well enough, play confident and use the three years of experience I have as an advantage over some other players.”
T.J., who plans to attend Wake Forest in North Carolina in the fall, said he’d love to qualify for state alongside his brother.
“It feels like with both of our competitive fires we can build off of each other and I think give us an edge,” he said.
Oliver is similarly hopeful.
“That would be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.
Gallatin, Bozeman girls tie
Last Thursday, Gallatin’s girls suffered a 7-1 loss to the crosstown Hawks with the only point coming via a win at No. 2 doubles from seniors Aydan Paul and Molly O’Connor.
On Tuesday, just a few days later, Paul and O’Connor won again, contributing to a 4-4 tie against Bozeman. They beat Bozeman’s Alexis LaMeres and Emeline Smith 6-1, 6-4. Earlier in the day, they beat Belgrade’s Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon 6-1, 6-3 to help the Raptors to a 5-3 win.
Both girls are still fairly new to the sport. This is just Paul’s second tennis season, and it’s O’Connor’s first. Their relative inexperience has provided some moments of levity during the season.
Paul, only semi-jokingly, said their expectations are not extremely high, which makes for an amicable pairing.
“We communicate really well and work off each other,” Paul said. “I think we complement each other well.”
Added O’Connor: “We try to keep the mood light rather than getting angry out there, so it’s a very positive court.”
That mindset has served them well as they’ve navigated their senior seasons.
Paul said she was glad to have tried out for tennis last year after primarily being only a soccer player in the fall. She’s proud of the growth she’s seen in herself during such a short time.
“Last year I wasn’t as good as I am this year,” she said. “I’ve grown in my tennis skills.”
O’Connor was on the track and field team each of the last three years, but she also wanted a change of pace in the spring.
“I just wanted to try something new,” she said. “When you get to your senior season, as I experienced in volleyball, the pressure really builds because you’re like, ‘This is my last chance. I have to be doing good.’ And if I was going into a new sport I think the pressure kind of relieves so you can just have more fun, which was my ultimate goal for my last year.”
On Tuesday, they were joined in the winning column by teammates Mandi Faure and Ryann Eddins at No. 3 doubles and Julia Stevenson and Trinity Simmons at No. 4 doubles. Ritu Bajwa also won 7-5, 6-0 over Bozeman’s Jane West to secure a tie in the match.
On Bozeman’s side, Meg McCarty won 6-0, 6-0 over Makayla Otey at No. 1 singles, Izabel Barr won 6-1, 6-0 against Mal Gregory at No. 2 singles and Bella Raecke won 6-1, 6-2 versus Alivia Ballenger at No. 3 singles. Bozeman’s final point came via Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank’s 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles against Sophia and Olivia Mansour.
In Gallatin’s 5-3 win against Belgrade, Trinity Simmons and Olivia Mansour played at No. 1 doubles and won 6-2, 6-3. Gregory, Ballenger and Bajwa also all won singles matches.
Bozeman’s girls won by the same 5-3 margin over Belgrade. McCarty, Barr, Raecke and West all won their singles matches. Buss and Schrank won at No. 1 doubles.
Though O’Connor and Paul’s tennis careers have been brief, they were excited to win twice on their final day playing at home.
“Especially on our senior night (it’s nice) because we’ve been working up to this for so long,” O’Connor said. “We finally got a chance to show what we’ve been working on and we capitalized on that and we won.”
After graduating, O’Connor will attend Carroll College to play volleyball and study computer science. Paul will attend the University of Alabama, where she will consider playing intramural sports while studying architectural engineering and business.