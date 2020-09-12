Belgrade’s bench erupted when the Panthers appeared to have kept the game at a standstill.
But they were quickly let down. Gallatin’s Max Burke followed on his blocked penalty kick and scored. This gave the Raptors their first lead of the game — one they never let go of.
This was after the Panthers was leading by one goal at intermission. But Gallatin took over in the second half.
After Burke’s score, the Raptors celebrated and jogged back to midfield. A Gallatin player yelled “momentum” to remind his teammates to not slow down.
The Raptors never did. They ended up with a 3-1 Eastern AA victory over Belgrade on Saturday at Bozeman High School. This was the program’s first-ever win in its inaugural season.
“Really proud,” Gallatin assistant coach Grady Bryson said. “They showed a lot of resilience today. A big thing for us this season is overcoming adversity this season. Going down 1-0, it takes a lot to overcome a deficit like that. Coming out and responding with three goals in the second half for a victory, it’s huge. Really, really good step forward for us in the program.”
The Raptors (1-4) lost their first four games of the season. But Burke felt they were keeping up with teams loaded with seniors, while Gallatin has none in its first year.
Burke felt gaining chemistry with his teammates was difficult at first. But with more time in practice and game experience, that changed.
“It just took hard work in practice,” Burke said, “and being a team and going out there against a hard opponent and finishing our chances.”
The Panthers were in control for most of the contest. After a back-and-forth battle in the early minutes, Belgrade’s Will Mauritsen scored on a long shot, giving the Panthers a lead it would take into halftime.
Belgrade head coach Sydney McCauley wanted her team to act like it was tied, though. She wanted the Panthers (2-3) to perform with urgency.
Once Gallatin scored in the second half, McCauley said the Panthers “just got back on our heels” and couldn’t recover.
“We try to work on that all the time,” McCauley said. “I think it will come with time and experience. There’s a lot to it. We have a lot of young players who haven’t really played at this level before. It just comes with time.”
The Raptors missed out on opportunities in the first half. Bryson pointed out his team needed to calm down and focus on basics.
Once they gained composure, they started to click.
“I think it puts them in a situation where they’ll be able to take on any type of adversity moving forward,” Bryson said of the win. “In my opinion, I think that’s what championship-quality teams are made of is, when you’re down a goal, how do you respond? I think they showed that today.”
After Belgrade had scored, Burke told the Raptors they needed to pick up the pace. They still had plenty of time and would have many more scoring chances. If they stayed focused, they would eventually capitalize.
Burke tallied Gallatin’s first two goals, and John Shaler recorded the third. The second was after Burke attempted a penalty kick, saw it stopped, followed up and scored.
“I have to put in the goal,” the junior thought to himself. “It doesn’t matter how or if it looks good or not. Just put it in the back of the net.”
Burke loved the feeling of victory. He feels Gallatin’s milestone win will be a memory he will carry with him for a long time.
But he also doesn’t believe this will be the Raptors’ only win.
“This is not the end,” Burke said. “We’ve just got to keep building and working hard at practice every day.”
