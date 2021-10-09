Prep roundup: Gallatin soccer teams win; Bozeman girls soccer wins By Chronicle Staff Oct 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin’s Auna Flohr looks to steal the ball from Ellie McCluey of Great Falls on Sept. 30 at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After falling to Billings Skyview for its first loss of the season on Thursday, Gallatin rebounded to post a 2-0 win against Belgrade (2-11) on Saturday.The Raptors received goals from Auna Flohr and Olivia Collins. Collins assisted on Flohr’s goal, and Makinlee Naffziger assisted on Collins’ score.Gallatin improved to 9-1-3 this season and will close the regular season against Bozeman at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Gallatin boys soccer beats PanthersGallatin bounced back well from a loss to Billings Skyview on Thursday with a 4-2 win against Belgrade (3-7-3) on Saturday.Max Burke scored the first and fourth goals for the Raptors (8-5) off assists from Rowen Luehder and Patrick Williamson, respectively. In between, Simon Scott scored off an assist from Chase Stohlmann. Stohlmann scored Gallatin’s third goal following an assist from Burke.The Raptors complete the regular season with game against Bozeman at 3 p.m. Tuesday.Raptors volleyball beats Billings Senior Gallatin earned a four-set victory over Billings Senior on Saturday, winning by set scores of 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18. Gallatin moved to 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the Eastern AA.Ryann Eddins led the team with 12 kills, Keaton Lynn followed with 10 and Taylor Speake added nine. Eddins and Speake each posted a team-high nine digs.Addie Swanson tallied 38 assists. Lynn led the way with five blocks, and Cadence Lundgren had four. Swanson and Lynn each had two aces.Bozeman girls soccer beats SkyviewBozeman earned a 2-1 win over Billings Skyview on Saturday to improve to 7-4-2.The Hawks received goals from Marika Schultz and Inga Trebesch. Sidney Kirsch had an assist.Hawks volleyball falls to Billings WestBozeman took a four-set loss to Billings West on Saturday, losing by set scores of 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25. Bozeman is now 15-3 (5-3 Eastern AA).Three Hawks posted double-doubles. Jenavieve Lynch collected 19 digs and added 10 kills. Carissa Strattman had 11 kills and 13 digs to go with three blocks. Clara Fox had 24 assists and 11 digs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Gallatin Bozeman Sport Football Keaton Lynn Dig Addie Swanson Taylor Speake Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets