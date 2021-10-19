top story Olivia Collins records hat trick, Gallatin girls soccer defeats Belgrade in playoffs By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Oct 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gallatin junior Olivia Collins and Belgrade senior Sarah Tadvick chase the ball Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Even when facing a deficit, Joel Ganey believes Gallatin has a chance of winning because Olivia Collins can score at any time.“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” Ganey, the Raptors head coach, said. “She can create chances out of nothing. She’s always dangerous.”After trailing less than 10 minutes into the game, Collins recorded a hat trick as the Eastern AA No. 2-seeded Raptors defeated No. 7 Belgrade 6-1 in the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. The Raptors (10-1-4) moved on and will host a quarterfinal match.“It feels really good. I think we deserve it and we worked super hard this entire season and people should know that,” Collins, who led the Eastern AA in scoring in the regular season, said. “I know we’re all super proud, but we’re not getting too confident and just taking each game separately and not looking ahead too far.” Buy Now Gallatin junior Indigo Andresen celebrates with teammate Olivia Collins after Andresen assisted Collins on a score against Belgrade on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Late in the game, Bella Clark jumped as she greeted her teammates after the Raptors senior had scored on a penalty kick. This gave Gallatin a five-goal advantage.Just a few minutes prior, Indigo Andresen scored. She was also met with high-fives by teammates as she ran toward midfield.The Raptors were ecstatic to be in the position they were in. Because of their victory, they will host a quarterfinal match for the first time.“We’re really pumped about this game because we set a lot of goals for ourselves that we were able to accomplish,” Andresen said. “It’s good to keep moving forward and see what we can do.” Buy Now Gallatin sophomore Tessa Scott plays against Belgrade on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America While Collins scored three times, Andresen, Clark and Tessa Scott added one goal each. Andresen and Auna Flohr both tallied two assists.“It’s really nice to have a lot of assets on our team,” Andresen said. “We have so much talent on our team.” The Raptors knew no postseason victory would be easy. Having won a playoff match last season, they already knew what it took to be successful with their season on the line despite this year being their second as a program.“It’s our chemistry off the field and just knowing each other and getting along and being able to work together super well,” Collins said. “Joel is a good coach, and he puts us in a lot of new situations because he knows we have the ability to adjust to it, and he has that confidence in us and we trust him, too.” Buy Now Gallatin sophomore Auna Flohr kicks the ball against Belgrade on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Freshman Maddi McDunn scored first for the Panthers (2-13) in the ninth minute. But it wouldn’t be enough, as Gallatin scored six unanswered goals after that.Panthers head coach Carl Bridwell said his team might have trailed 10-1 if not for Belgrade goalkeeper Mackenzie Turner.“I told the girls, even though they don’t want to hear it, they played reactive not proactive,” Bridwell said. “That’s just going to be a culture thing where they’ve got to learn how to play with each other and not against what they think they’re facing. Some frailties, but that’s a learning curve for every season for every team.” Buy Now Belgrade senior Grace Garvert congratulates her goalkeeper, Mackenzie Turner, after making a save against Gallatin on Tuesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Gallatin had allowed only eight goals all season. Following the early score, the Raptors refused to allow another for the rest of Tuesday’s contest.“Defense is awesome. They’ve been great all year,” Ganey said. “They also do a great job of starting our attack.”Gallatin aimed from the beginning of the season to win a playoff match again this year. Not only have the Raptors accomplished that, they’re in position to win another by playing at home once again.Andresen and Collins both emphasized Gallatin will need to remain confident in order to keep winning.“I think we can beat any team in the state,” Ganey said, “and we’ve proven it through the year.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olivia Collins Joel Ganey Indigo Andresen Sport Football Gallatin Belgrade Playoff Team Hat Trick ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets