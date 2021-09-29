Notebook: Bozeman, Manhattan football teams gaining key experience By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman's Avery Allen and Bryson Zanto celebrate a touchdown by Zanto on Sept. 17 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler motivates his team during a game against Great Falls earlier this season at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With five sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup, Bozeman faced a tough nonconference slate to begin the year. But Hawks head coach Levi Wesche believes that made his team better.After dropping its first two contests, the Hawks are 3-0 in Eastern AA play going into their game against Billings Senior at 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Winkle Stadium.Wesche said the Hawks, who are looking to win their fourth straight game, identified their weaknesses and began to fix them after the first two weeks of the season. “It just takes a little bit of time to settle in and feel confident in what they’re doing,” Wesche said of his young players.“So staying the course is definitely a part of it, but I also think my coaching staff has done a great job of finding a way to put our players in positions where they’re going to be successful.”Bozeman began the year by falling at Helena Capital by two points, a game Wesche feels the Hawks should’ve won. Then they lost to Missoula Sentinel, which was regarded as one of the best teams in the state.Still, Bozeman (3-2) bounced back and now has a winning record. Through this season, Wesche believes the Hawks have proven they can compete with top-notch programs.“I’m very happy with our team,” Wesche said. “We’re still in a pretty good spot. I think we’ve taken care of business as well as we can. … Now we’re going to find out how good we are over the next four weeks.”Wesche noted the Hawks have been inconsistent with stopping the run and need to improve their tackling. He also is looking for Bozeman to better protect Jake CasaGranda, who Wesche believes has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the state.But Bozeman has improved drastically in some of those areas, Wesche noted. For example, after allowing six sacks against Capital, the Hawks have given up just one QB hit in their last three games.That will be important this week. Wesche said Senior (3-2, 2-1) is a fast and physical team that likes to run the ball and has one of the best interior defensive lines in Montana.“We’re still trying to jell with the younger group of offensive linemen. They’ve done an awesome job this year,” Wesche said. “We’re very much coming together as a unit.”Manhattan hoping to gain momentum Chris Grabowska is confident his team was just a few plays away from having a winning record at this point.Still, the Manhattan head coach said the Tigers are committed to each other through the challenges they’ve faced. They host Broadwater County at 7 p.m. Friday.The Tigers (1-3, 0-1 Southern B) knew they would be facing teams with plenty of experience, and Broadwater County is no exception. But Grabowska said Manhattan has been preparing for the obstacles ahead.“It’s going to be definitely a challenge for us, but one that we’re not going to shy away from,” Grabowska said. “We have to be ready to go. We kind of have a good idea of what they’re going to do. We’ve just got to go out there and execute our assignments and see what happens.”Grabowska pointed out the Tigers have been relying on four sophomores, two freshmen and a senior class with little experience. The coach has been trying to focus on fundamentals like defensive alignment and maintaining blocks on offense. As more games go on, he hopes the Tigers grow accustomed to the speed of the game.Grabowska is proud of his team’s development thus far.“I believe our team is still all in,” he said. “It’s easy to be all in when times are good, but you really find out who is in when things are tough, so I’ve been really impressed with our mentality and attitude.”The Tigers have seen plenty of success the past few years, including a Class B championship in 2020. But Grabowska reminds his players that history of winning doesn’t make the Tigers unbeatable now. He said they need to learn to bounce back from mistakes.“We’re not immune to bad moments, and we’re not entitled to win. That’s just the way football and life are,” Grabowska said. “These things are earned and always will be. … There’s a lot of pain in disappointment, but trying to find a purpose in that pain, and that’s just continuing to get better and continuing to work hard.”Three Forks, Belgrade host homecoming games while Gallatin on roadGallatin plays on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Great Falls CMR. The Raptors are 2-3 and 0-3 in Eastern AA games.Belgrade hosts Great Falls at 7 p.m. Friday for the Panthers’ homecoming game. Belgrade is 0-5 overall and 0-3 against Eastern AA opponents.Three Forks also has its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday against Jefferson. The Wolves are 3-2 and 0-1 in Southern B play. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Levi Wesche Chris Grabowska Bozeman Sport American Football Great Falls Team Game Homecoming ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets