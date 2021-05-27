Belgrade’s Evan Major and Tyler Gordon are fresh off of divisional championships in the 200 meters and triple jump, respectively. Major enters state with the third-best 200 time (22.33 seconds), and Gordon’s personal record of 42 feet, 3 inches from the divisional is also third in the triple jump.
Gracey Carter won the javelin at the divisional with a toss of 113-8, but her top mark this season of 144-5 leads the state. Charles Yunker also leads the state in the boys discus with a mark of 149-5.
Alex Turner could also have a strong showing at state. He is fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.56 seconds) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (40.8 seconds).
Relays lead Manhattan Christian
At the Class C meet in Missoula, Manhattan Christian’s girls relay teams will be looking for continued success.
The 400 relay group of Eliana Kuperus, Jadyn VanDyken, Hailey Prester and Alexis DeVries has the top time in Class C at 50.89 seconds. The same quartet also has the second-best time in the 1,600 relay (4:18.84).
Ava Bellach enters state after being in the top eight of the 1,600 and 3,200 during the season. Oren Arthun was in the top four on the boys side in both of the same events. Matt Kenney is third in the 1,600, fifth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 800. Nathan Adams enters tied for fourth in the pole vault.
Manhattan, Three Forks to compete at Class B meet
Manhattan’s Wyatt Barney enters the Class B meet in Laurel second in the 400 (49.67 seconds) and 800 (2:01.61). He is the defending state champion in the 800. Barney and teammates Cole Pipal, Michael Swan and Luke Meeker also own the best time in the 1,600 relay (3:29.99).
Sisters Olleca and Madeline Severson will also be busy. Madeline is seventh in the 200 (27.09 seconds) and first in the 400 (59.47 seconds). In the latter event, Olleca is ninth (1:02.14). Madeline is fifth in the high jump (5-1), and Olleca is also second in the 100 hurdles (15.85 seconds) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.18 seconds).
Hallie Hemenway is first in the 3,200 (11:49.79) and second in the 1,600 (5:22.8).
From Three Forks, Jasmyn Murphy is fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.28 seconds), fifth in the long jump (16-4.75) and ninth in the triple jump (33-3.25). Owen Long enters state tied for sixth in the boys high jump (6-0).
