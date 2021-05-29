Manhattan’s girls and boys teams placed second and third, respectively, at the Class B meet in Laurel on Saturday thanks in part to a trio of state champions on the second day of competition.
The girls team accumulated 62 team points, just five behind Sweet Grass County in first place. The boys team had 45 points. Jefferson led the boys with 62 points, and Loyola-Sacred Heart followed with 48.
Manhattan senior Wyatt Barney, one day removed from winning the boys 400 meters title, won the 800 on Saturday in a personal-record time of 1 minute, 55.82 seconds. He entered the competition as the defending champion in the event from the 2019 season.
Barney also teamed up with Michael Swan, Cole Pipal and Luke Meeker to win the 1,600 relay in 3:29.
Swan also placed second in the 200 (22.74 seconds) and sixth in the 100 (11.76 seconds) on Saturday. Meeker added a sixth-place finish in the 3,200 in 10:24.75. Wyatt Jones added a sixth-place finish in the boys triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 9.5 inches.
Manhattan’s Hallie Hemenway won the girls 3,200 in 11:47.60, a personal record. She won by seven seconds.
Olleca Severson added a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles on Saturday in 16.07 seconds. She was also third in the 300 hurdles (47.07 seconds). Additionally, Severson teamed with her sister Madeline Severson, Sophie Duffin and Miah Fenno to take second place in the 1,600 relay. They finished in 4:10.16, just a half second behind Bigfork’s winning team.
Madeline Severson was third in the 200 (26.62 seconds) just a day after taking runner-up in the 400 (58.68 seconds).
Three Forks junior Jasmyn Murphy, the long jump champion a day before, placed fourth in the girls 300 hurdles (47.40 seconds) and sixth in the 200 on Saturday (27.36 seconds). Owen Long placed fifth in the boys high jump (6 feet).
Manhattan Christian teams excel at Class C meet
Following a full day of racing, Jadyn VanDyken was fatigued.
But she didn’t show it, even on her final event. She anchored Manhattan Christian’s 1,600 relay team which secured second to Seeley-Swan, capping an eventful week for the sophomore. She helped the Eagles take fifth in the team standings with 36.5 points at the Class C meet Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula. The Eagles boys were sixth with 33 points. Fort Benton’s boys (74 points) and Seeley-Swan’s girls (72 points) won the team titles.
“Everyone did really good,” VanDyken said of her teammates. “We all showed up.”
VanDyken took fourth in both the 100 (13.29 seconds) and 200 (26.32 seconds). Eliana Kuperus was also fifth in the 200 in 26.95 seconds.
“I’m really proud of my times and what I’ve accomplished this year,” VanDyken said. “Going into it, I didn’t expect to make it this far. I just didn’t know what to expect losing my year last year.”
Also for Christian, Ava Bellach was third in the 3,200 in 12:17.1. Alexis DeVries was sixth in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet, 6 inches.
VanDyken, Kuperus, Hailey Prester and DeVries helped the Eagles 400 relay team take second in 50.77 seconds. The same athletes were on the Christian 1,600 relay which finished in 4:11.96.
“Really proud of us and what we did,” VanDyken said. “Getting second is still really cool.”
For the Eagles boys, Oren Arthun was second in the 3,200 in 10:10.78. Matt Kenney was third in that race (10:27.51) and fourth in the 800 (2:03.1).
Arthun said his coach told him to try to keep up with Richey-Lambert’s Samuel Smith — the winner in 9:56.82 — but ultimately to give his best effort. He did just that.
“I think it was fantastic. I was really happy I was able to give it everything I had on the track,” Arthun said. “I was really happy with the performance I had and how hard I worked.”
Christian’s 400 relay team consisting of Thomas Boscha, Tebarek Hill, Seth Amunrud and Kenney was sixth in 46.26 seconds.
“I think everybody put it all out there,” Arthun said. “They encouraged others and set an example and gave it all they had on the track.”
Belgrade’s Cassidy, Major take second in sprints
Jordan Cassidy hadn’t competed in track and field since she was in middle school. This week proved to be a beneficial reintroduction to the sport.
The Belgrade junior took second in the 100 meters at the Class AA meet, also at MCPS Stadium, in 12.68 seconds. Fellow Panthers junior Evan Major was runner-up in the boys 200 in 22.48 seconds and was fourth in the 100 in 11.25 seconds.
This helped put the Panthers boys in ninth with 25 points and the girls in 10th with 16 points.
Cassidy, who took second to Jaeden Wolff of Billings West by 0.41 seconds, said she gained confidence as the season went on. Next year, she’s looking forward to adding jumps to her events. And she hopes to improve enough to win a state title.
“I didn’t even expect to get this far,” Cassidy said. “I wasn’t expecting first, but I really wanted to try for it.”
Major took second in both the 100 and 200 to Tanner Huff of Butte. Huff ran the 100 in 11.06 seconds and the 200 in 22.4 seconds.
“It didn’t really go the way I wanted it to,” Major said. “I could’ve done a few things to get a little better. The 200, I gave it my all and he caught up to me in the last couple meters, but I respect him because he’s an incredible competitor.”
Belgrade’s Alex Turner took third in the 300 hurdles in 40.49 seconds. Tyler Gordon was fifth in the boys triple jump with a distance of 41-4.25. Charles Yunker secured sixth in the discus with a mark of 136-5.
Major was the anchor for Belgrade’s 400 relay team. Along with Yunker, Gage Ruddick and Gordon, the Panthers were fourth in 43.95 seconds.
Major said he’s striving to become better next season so he can win the state title he’s seeking.
“You just learn from here. Next year I’ll be here and I’ll be better and see how that goes,” he said. “Next year, it’s going to be one heck of a senior year, I’ll just say that.”
Bozeman girls thrive in 1,600
Even after her final competition Saturday, Natalie McCormick still hadn’t grasped her high school career was over.
Still, the Bozeman senior enjoyed the season. It ended with her taking fifth in the girls 1,600 in 5:07.92 while Ellie Hull was sixth in 5:09.54.
“I think we all fought really hard to get on the podium and get points for the team,” McCormick said. “I think we’re all just excited to run together.”
Bozeman’s Jenavieve Lynch was also sixth in the girls discus with a mark of 111-8.
The Hawks girls were seventh with 27.5 points as Missoula Sentinel was at the top with 91. Bozeman’s boys were 13th with 10 points while Sentinel won with 132 points.
“This team has been everything,” McCormick said. “It’s made me who I am today.”
Gallatin completes first state meet
Landry Cooley was confident his performance Saturday was possible.
He opened up with his personal-best throw of 165-4, which placed him fourth for the event.
“I gave it my all, and it turned out to be good,” he said. “Pretty proud of that.”
In their first season, Gallatin’s girls were 13th with nine points and the boys were 14th with nine points.
For the Raptors boys, Tyler Gilman was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 15.72 seconds and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 40.71 seconds. Noah Dahlke was fifth in the 100 in 11.36 seconds.
The Raptors’ girls 1,600 relay team of Indigo Andresen, Lilyann Macfarlane, Keaton Lynn and Olivia Collins was sixth in 4:07.75.
Cooley said the Raptors dealt with challenges in their first year as a program. They intend to grow from the experience for the future.
“I’m super pumped to have a season. It went well,” Cooley said. “We’ll get there next year though. It was a good learning experience.”
