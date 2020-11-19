Bozeman senior middle hitter JoJo Radick and Gallatin junior libero Molly O’Connor were each named to the Class AA all-state first team for this season.
The Raptors’ Ryann Eddins and Addie Swanson, the Hawks’ Kamryn Larson and Belgrade’s Tyclee Bowler were named second-team all-conference.
Arin Eaton (Belgrade), Delanee Hicks (Belgrade), Karly Stromberg (Bozeman), Karrina Mortenson (Bozeman) and Clara Fox (Bozeman) were named honorable mentions.
