Less than a minute into the first period, the Bozeman coaches’ corner erupted in cheers.

Bozeman sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn pinned Worland’s (Wyoming) Lecsi Ramirez in 58 seconds to win the girls 145-pound bracket. It’s another step for Thorn who, in just over a year of wrestling, has won two tournaments.

Her only loss on the season is to Butte’s Mattie Stepan at the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament on Dec. 10. She beat Stepan later in the consolation semifinals of the tournament.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

