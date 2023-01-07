Less than a minute into the first period, the Bozeman coaches’ corner erupted in cheers.
Bozeman sophomore Kaitlyn Thorn pinned Worland’s (Wyoming) Lecsi Ramirez in 58 seconds to win the girls 145-pound bracket. It’s another step for Thorn who, in just over a year of wrestling, has won two tournaments.
Her only loss on the season is to Butte’s Mattie Stepan at the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament on Dec. 10. She beat Stepan later in the consolation semifinals of the tournament.
“I’m really proud of her,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “I’m proud of the 14 months she’s put in, and I’m looking forward to her continued growth. She’s only a sophomore. She’s a trooper, man.”
Thorn was one of four placers for Bozeman at the Tom LeProwse Invitational hosted at Gallatin High this weekend. The tournament hosted 30 teams from Montana and Wyoming, with over 1,400 matches across Friday and Saturday.
Dellwo said hosting this tournament in Bozeman is “good for everyone.”
“And it’s good for the memorial of Tom (who died last May), too,” Dellwo said. “He got wrestling started in this valley and now what better way to have his memory honored than host his wrestling tournament. It’s real special.”
Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich added that it helped having “unbelievable finals” that included past state champions facing one another. One example was in the boys 138-pound final between Belgrade’s Carter Schmidt and Billings West’s Jesse Aarness.
“Once this is in the books, it feels good,” Laslovich said. “But it’s also fun when you’re doing it.”
Bozeman’s team had plenty of fun this weekend, with Avery Allen (145 pounds) placing first, Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) placing fourth and Gena Pannell (138 pounds) placing third. Allen won his fourth straight Tom LeProwse Invitational with a 15-2 major decision over Great Falls’ Kale Baumann.
Dellwo said Allen “wrestled his tail off” once again, something that’s become commonplace for the three-time state champion.
“He’s pretty special because he works in the room, he gets our guys and gals excited about wrestling and he’s coaching everybody up,” Dellwo said. “You see him around the tournament, he was coaching every single match that he possibly could. That’s a great leader. I appreciate Avery for that.”
Dellwo was also proud of his other wrestlers, such as Wiens, Pannell and Jack Montoya fighting back through the consolation brackets. It led to Wiens and Pannell making their respective third-place matches and Montoya winning two matches in a row.
“They all wrestled their tails off, and that’s important,” Dellwo said.
Laslovich had similar thoughts about his team, which featured three placers. Cooper McGovern (152 pounds) took second, while Kameron Amende (145 pounds) and Trinity Bracket (126 pounds) each placed sixth.
McGovern’s run to the 152-pound final especially stood out. After a win over Park/Sweetgrass Co.’s Danyk Jacobsen in the semifinals (injury 2:17), McGovern lost to Great Falls’ Irish Furthmyre in the finals (MD 14-5).
The Gallatin sophomore was nearly pinned twice during the match, but he ended up going the full three periods. Laslovich said that McGovern, who placed sixth at the 2022 Class AA tournament, can certainly build on competing in a tournament final.
“He’s a tough, tough kid,” Laslovich said. “He got taken down right away and gave up some back points and had to kind of fight his way back. But I never questioned his effort or toughness.”
Amende also fought his way through injury to the fifth place match, where he lost to Worland’s Ross Goncalves (fall 2:48). Laslovich said he was “super impressed” with how Amende competed.
This weekend’s tournament is a “good measuring stick” for this Gallatin team, Laslovich added, especially getting to compete with so many different styles from across Montana and Wyoming.
“You can learn a lot,” Laslovich said. “If you’re not winning, you’re learning. Maybe when you’re winning, you’re learning, too, but when you’re not winning, you’re definitely learning and we’re learning a lot.
“But it’s exciting. And tournaments like this, you don’t get them a lot and you can’t really replicate it.”
Dellwo felt similarly about Bozeman, as the Hawks look next to the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula next weekend.
“All the work these guys put in, we’re starting to see the benefit,” Dellwo said. “That’s the third period matches, that’s the wins that we wouldn’t used to get and now we’re getting them. So I’m really proud of them and it’s going to be a launching point for the rest of the season.”
Belgrade earns nine placers
Belgrade junior Mason Gutenberger would’ve preferred a quicker final match.
“But it’s a lot more rewarding to be able to grind through that, especially against such a tough kid, to be able to win it in that way,” Gutenberger said.
After defeating Three Forks’ Cole Rogers in the semifinals (fall 2:59), Gutenberger had to earn every bit of his win over West’s Keyan Hernandez (6-3 decision) in the 120-pound final. Gutenberger had a quick reversal at the end of the first period and added two more points near the end of the third to seal the win.
After now beating Hernandez, who was previously unbeaten at the high school level, Gutenberger said it’s turning into a bit of a rivalry.
“I just lost him the other week before break,” Gutenberger said. “It was a close match and I knew there were a lot of things that I could work on. But being able to win that match with all the time and effort I’ve put in feels really good. He’s a really solid wrestler.”
Gutenberger was one of the nine placers for Belgrade at the Tom LeProwse Invitational. Joining him were Carter Schmidt (138 pounds) in first place, Cody Westlake (103 pounds) in fifth place, Nolan Brown (113 pounds) in second place, Colten Gutenberger (126 pounds) in fifth place and Logan Linn (152 pounds) in fifth place.
On the girls side, KyLee Lindsley (185 pounds) also took first, Chi Gushi (152 pounds) took second and Allie Murphy (126 pounds) took third.
In the team standings, Belgrade placed third on the boys side and sixth on the girls side.
Gutenberger said not much has changed about this season’s Panthers squad — which also placed fourth at the CMR Holiday Classic — other than the group being more tight-knit. He also credited the coaching staff, led by head coach Bryce Weatherson, for being more comfortable in their respective roles this year.
Another benefit is having state champions on your team. Both Gutenberger and Schmidt captured Class AA titles last February and are using that experience to benefit the Panthers this season.
“It helps a lot, just because the rest of the team, the newer guys, have someone they can count on to help them if they need help,” Gutenberger said. “Same with just other kids that have been on this team for a while, like the other seniors. They know that they can count on us to make them work and just to help them get better and reach their goals.”
