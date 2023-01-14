Let the news come to you

Coming off a successful showing at the Tom LeProwse Invitational last weekend, local wrestling teams traveled to the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and the Hellgate Girls Wrestling Invitational in Missoula Friday and Saturday.

On the boys side, Bozeman finished 11th in the team standings (100 points) at Jug Beck with four placers. Senior Avery Allen claimed first at 145 pounds, defeating Great Falls’ Kale Baumann by technical fall in 4 minutes, 50 seconds (18-3).

Junior Hudson Wiens placed fourth at 285 pounds after losing to Butte’s Zach Tierney in the third place match (fall 2:35). Senior Jack Montoya placed fourth at 132 pounds, losing to Great Falls’ Gage Clothier in the third place match (fall 4:33). Senior Elijah Carrolls also placed eighth at 126 pounds after losing to Great Falls CMR’s Landon De La Garza in the seventh place match (8-7 decision).


