Coming off a successful showing at the Tom LeProwse Invitational last weekend, local wrestling teams traveled to the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and the Hellgate Girls Wrestling Invitational in Missoula Friday and Saturday.
On the boys side, Bozeman finished 11th in the team standings (100 points) at Jug Beck with four placers. Senior Avery Allen claimed first at 145 pounds, defeating Great Falls’ Kale Baumann by technical fall in 4 minutes, 50 seconds (18-3).
Junior Hudson Wiens placed fourth at 285 pounds after losing to Butte’s Zach Tierney in the third place match (fall 2:35). Senior Jack Montoya placed fourth at 132 pounds, losing to Great Falls’ Gage Clothier in the third place match (fall 4:33). Senior Elijah Carrolls also placed eighth at 126 pounds after losing to Great Falls CMR’s Landon De La Garza in the seventh place match (8-7 decision).
At the Hellgate Invite, Bozeman’s Kaitlyn Thorn placed third at 145 pounds. Thorn won by decision over Havre’s Aubree Erickson (4-3). Gena Pannell also placed fourth at 138 pounds after a win by forfeit over Helena Capital’s Lily Bennum.
For Gallatin, sophomore Cooper McGovern placed eighth at 152 pounds. McGovern lost to Sheridan’s (Wyoming) Kelten Crow (10-7 decision) in the seventh place match.
Belgrade places sixth at Jug Beck
Thanks to five placers, Belgrade finished sixth in the team standings at Jug Beck with 134 points. Reigning state champion Carter Schmidt finished first at 138 pounds with a win over Mead’s (Washington) Josh Neiwert (13-5 major decision).
Mason Gutenberger placed second at 120 pounds. After beating Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez at the LeProwse Invite, Hernandez bounced back with a win over Gutenberger at Jug Beck (5-1 decision). Colten Gutenberger placed second at 126 pounds, losing to Havre’s Reed Mantle due to injury.
Cody Westlake placed third at 103 pounds, defeating University High’s (Washington) Libby Roberts (6-2 decision). Logan Linn also placed fifth at 152 pounds, defeating Glacier’s Kaleb Shine by tiebreaker (5-3).
At the Hellgate Invite, KyLee Lindsley placed first at 165 pounds. Lindsley defeated Darby’s Logan Hughes (fall 0:23) in the championship match.
