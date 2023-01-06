Tom LeProwse Wrestling Tournament (copy)
Buy Now

Belgrade’s Mason Watson, right, takes on Three Fork’s Chase Kirkland in a 132-pound match during the Tom LeProwse Invitational on Friday at Gallatin High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The 2023 Tom LeProwse Invitational kicked off Friday at Gallatin High, with the tournament hosting 30 wrestling teams from Montana and Wyoming.

For Bozeman, Avery Allen made it to the semifinals of the 145-pound bracket Friday. He defeated Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill, Great Falls CMR’s Clayton Cady, Colstrip’s Taryn Yager and Powell’s (Wyoming) Jeremy Harms all by fall in under a minute. He’ll next face Billings Senior’s Kyle Ard.

Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) secured wins over Worland’s (Wyoming) Noa Vega (fall 3:53), Great Falls’ Ethan Bunton (fall 0:49) and Butte’s Kade Schleeman (sudden victory, 7-5). He’ll next face Cody’s (Wyoming) Jace Grant in the semifinals.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you