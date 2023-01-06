The 2023 Tom LeProwse Invitational kicked off Friday at Gallatin High, with the tournament hosting 30 wrestling teams from Montana and Wyoming.
For Bozeman, Avery Allen made it to the semifinals of the 145-pound bracket Friday. He defeated Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill, Great Falls CMR’s Clayton Cady, Colstrip’s Taryn Yager and Powell’s (Wyoming) Jeremy Harms all by fall in under a minute. He’ll next face Billings Senior’s Kyle Ard.
Hudson Wiens (285 pounds) secured wins over Worland’s (Wyoming) Noa Vega (fall 3:53), Great Falls’ Ethan Bunton (fall 0:49) and Butte’s Kade Schleeman (sudden victory, 7-5). He’ll next face Cody’s (Wyoming) Jace Grant in the semifinals.
At 138 pounds, Jack Montoya defeated Butte Central’s James Holmes (fall 0:39) and lost to Billings West’s Jesse Aarness (fall 0:56). He then defeated Lockwood’s Jeff Kordonowsky (fall 2:44) and Butte’s Reid Whitlock (major decision 9-0) in the consolation bracket.
In the girls tournament, Kaitlyn Thorn (145 pounds) defeated Colstrip’s Audrey Brown (fall 0:23) and Billings Skyview’s Teagan Moss (fall 4:29). Thorn will next face Senior’s Paige Gershmel in the semifinals.
For Gallatin, Talan Trettin (113 pounds) defeated Lockwood’s Jarod Bowen (9-2 decision) and Huntley Project’s Westen Lindeen (8-7 decision) before falling in the quarterfinals to Billings West’s Zach Morse (SV-1 8-6). He later defeated Cody’s (Wyoming) William Wood (9-0 major decision) in the consolation bracket.
Kameron Amende (145 pounds) defeated Huntley Project’s Tucker Kaczmarek (Inj. 0:00) and lost to Ard (fall 1:07) in the quarterfinals. Cooper McGovern (152 pounds) defeated Bozeman’s Andrew Sykes (fall 1:06) and Lockwood’s Zane Anderson (DQ) before losing to Colstrip’s Zach Cox (fall 3:12).
For Belgrade, Nolan Brown (113 pounds) defeated Skyview’s Cole Schaub (fall 2:34), Wood (fall 1:14) and Huntley Project’s Baylor Burton (MD 11-3). Brown will next face Beaverhead County’s Logan Barnes in the semifinals.
At 120 pounds, Mason Gutenberger defeated Bozeman’s Christian Steele (fall 2:25), Anaconda’s Christian Miller (fall 1:18) and Lockwood’s Brody Ketterling (12-6 decision). Gutenberger will next face Three Forks’ Cole Rogers in the semifinals.
Carter Schmidt (138 pounds) defeated Huntley Project’s Eli Broadbrooks (fall 2:24), Helena’s JT Gehring (fall 2:49), Gallatin’s Dawson Erickson (fall 3:37) and Three Forks’ Levi Wagner (fall 4:40). Schmidt will next face Senior’s Demetri Saliaris in the semifinals.
On the girls side, Belgrade’s Allie Murphy (126 pounds) defeated Gallatin’s Trinity Bracket (fall 3:49), Butte’s Jessica Blow (fall 1:12) and Missoula Hellgate’s Lucy Andrew (fall 1:02). Murphy will next face Missoula Big Sky’s Lucia Schlapfer in the semifinals.
Chi Gushi (152 pounds) also defeated Helena Capital’s Leila McKay (fall 0:29) and KyLee Lindsley (185 pounds) defeated Senior’s Lillian Hamner (fall 0:52).
The tournament will resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
